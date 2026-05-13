Davao Strikers sweep U6, U7 titles in Kidapawan football tilt

The Davao Strikers Football Club displayed their dominance on the pitch after capturing the Under-6 and Under-7 titles in the inaugural Kidapawan Mynas Football Tournament.
The Under-7 squad went unbeaten in all five matches and did not concede a single goal throughout the tournament.
The Davao Strikers opened their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Mynas before overpowering Davao Amigos, 10-0.
The team faced a tougher challenge against D’feeter but escaped with a narrow 1-0 win. The Strikers then regained momentum with a 5-0 rout of Polomolok and a 4-0 triumph over Brassfield to seal the championship.
The winning run continued in the Under-6 division, where the Davao Strikers also brought home the championship trophy.
Murphy Jake Somosot credited the team’s consistent tournament exposure and preparation for the strong showing.
“Our team started together on July 16, and we’ve been playing in every tournament possible since then,” Somosot said.
“This win marks our eighth championship in the U6 and U7 categories. It’s been an amazing run of consistency, and we’re happy to see the kids enjoying the game and succeeding together,” he added.
Several players also earned individual honors during the tournament.
Ragnar Correa won the most valuable player (MVP) award, while Sage Mariscotes earned best striker honors, and Liam Maningo was named best defender. Jerry P. Sero/UM, SunStar Intern