Davao Strikers sweep U6, U7 titles in Kidapawan football tilt

The Davao Strikers Football Club displayed their dominance on the pitch after capturing the Under-6 and Under-7 titles in the inaugural Kidapawan Mynas Football Tournament.

The Under-7 squad went unbeaten in all five matches and did not concede a single goal throughout the tournament.

The Davao Strikers opened their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Mynas before overpowering Davao Amigos, 10-0.

The team faced a tougher challenge against D’feeter but escaped with a narrow 1-0 win. The Strikers then regained momentum with a 5-0 rout of Polomolok and a 4-0 triumph over Brassfield to seal the championship.

The winning run continued in the Under-6 division, where the Davao Strikers also brought home the championship trophy.