Davao Strikers U6 bags Eneos Cup title

The Davao Strikers Football Club (FC) stamped their class in the under-6 division, clinching the Eneos Cup 2025 championship with an unbeaten run capped by a 4–2 win over CR7 Foodtruck FC in Sunday’s finals at the Tionko field.

Head coach and team owner Murphy Jake S. Somosot steered the young Strikers through a steady tournament climb, urging his players to attack with confidence and defend with discipline.

The Strikers opened their campaign with a tight 1-1 draw with CR7 Foodtruck FC. From there, they shifted into high gear, erupting for a dominant 9-1 victory over Crocs FC and following it up with a 6-3 win against Aces FC.

As the stakes grew higher, the Strikers tightened their backline. They delivered clean sheets against D’Feeters FC, 3-0, and Nueva Vergara, 2-0, to book their return to the championship match.

The finale offered a familiar challenge: a rematch with CR7 Foodtruck. This time, the Strikers showed how far they had come in a single tournament. They pressed harder, connected quicker passes, and finished their chances to secure the 4–2 victory and lift the trophy.

Three players stood out for their impact in Davao Strikers’ undefeated Eneos Cup campaign. Leon Ragnar P. Correa earned the most valuable player honors, Sage Yzekiel Mariscotes claimed the Golden Boot, and Edelle Cersei Arellano was recognized as best defender.

Joining Correa, Mariscotes, and Arellano were Liam Grey D. Maningo, Lonzo Ezekiel Lar, and Zayden Elli C. Sobrepeña. MLSA