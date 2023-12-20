Davao swimmer now a lawyer

On December 5, 2023, at noon in Davao City, Juan Antonio Mendoza, a swimmer from Davao City, couldn't contain his anxiety, causing his hands to shake. Unaware of his hunger, he eagerly awaited news.

The Davao City swimmer's unease vanished in an instant when a private message arrived from one of his University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Law underclassmen who managed to access the Supreme Court website, shared the news that Antonio's name was among the successful bar examinees.

In a burst of joy, Antonio shouted, joined by his father, Lionel, and brother Vince. His mother, Antoinette, couldn't hold back tears. The Mendoza family's living room transformed into a scene of pure celebration as Juan verified his name on the livestream.

"When I knew I passed, I felt so happy that I shouted and jumped. I couldn’t believe that I made it. I savored that moment of extreme happiness, and then I felt a sense of relief. I felt my worries go away and I just felt relief," said Antonio, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Agribusiness Economics at the University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao in 2019.

He dedicated his achievement to his grandfathers, who had always desired to have a lawyer in the family, and to his parents, who unwaveringly believed in his capabilities.