KOTA KINABALU – Dos Dominic Jayme and Jian Paul Baulos each secured a gold medal for One Team Philippines, providing an immediate boost to the delegation’s campaign on the very first day of the 12th BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games held here in Sabah.

Nineteen-year-old Jayme, hailing from Davao City, ended the gold-medal drought for the defending overall champion, the Philippines, by winning the Boys’ 50m Butterfly with a time of 26.22 seconds—a personal best for the athlete in his debut appearance at this biennial competition, which is part of the East Asia Growth Area (EAGA) initiative.

“I want to achieve my dream of becoming a national team swimmer, but my main priority is to become a doctor—specifically, an orthopedic doctor,” said Jayme, who also helped the Davao City team secure a silver medal in the Boys’ 400m Long Course Freestyle Relay.

His teammate, Baulos, also delivered, taking home the gold in the 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:19.29. “I am grateful to everyone who helped us—our coaches, my parents, as well as the Philippine Sports Commission and the Davao City Sports Development office, who made it possible for us to be here.

Participating in a competition like this is a huge help to us athletes,” said Baulos, who, like Jayme, is competing in the tournament for the first time. Team Philippines - Davao City first secured a silver medal in the Mixed 400-meter Medley Relay, thanks to the combined efforts of Stacy Bernice Narshall Requiza, Almar Christian Romare De Leon, Jian Paul Tin-Ao Baulos, and Jemeina Alexandra Plenos Pagara.

This performance helped the delegation secure an additional five silver and five bronze medals. Plenos and De Leon each earned a total of four medals—collecting two silvers and two bronzes apiece—while Requiza brought home two bronze medals. Pagara won a silver in the Girls' 100-meter Backstroke, along with bronze medals in the Girls' 100m LC Freestyle and Girls' 200m LC Backstroke. De Leon, meanwhile, was part of the silver-medal-winning teams in the Mixed Relay and the Boys' 400-meter Freestyle Relay, and also secured medals in the individual Boys' 50-meter Breaststroke and Boys' 200-meter Breaststroke events, making him the athlete with the highest medal haul.

Other silver medalists included Zachary Joseph S. Tovera (from Puerto Princesa City) in the Boys' 100-meter Backstroke, Stacy Bernice Narshall Requiza in the Girls' 50-meter Butterfly, and Archibald Nicolas Ylaran Lonzaga (from Davao City). Adding to the bronze medal tally were Franchesca Velgrid Jimenez (from Puerto Princesa City) in the Girls' 100-meter Backstroke, as well as the team of Loui Meguil Aguilar, Zachary Joseph Tovera, Paul Eidref G. Pacaldo, and Earl Eugene B. Baguistan in the Boys' 400-meter Freestyle Relay. Athletes from General Santos

City and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have also begun their campaigns, competing across nine other sports featured in the multi-sport Friendship Games. PR