Davao teams, coach Jess score big at Sinag Liga Asya

Davao City's youth basketball teams opened the 2026 Sinag Liga Asya Junior World Showcase dominantly, with Pilipinas Microsmith and God's Gift Mountain Resort Davao posting convincing victories in the Under-13 division to continue the city's strong run in grassroots basketball.
Pilipinas Microsmith Davao Eaglets turned in the tournament's most lopsided victory so far, routing the Junior Boomers, 117-33, behind a balanced offensive attack and relentless defense.
Mateo Carpio, son of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, earned Player of the Game honors after finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. The Davao standout helped Microsmith seize control early and never allowed its opponent back into the game.
The victory was built on the team's recent success overseas. Competing as Pilipinas Elite Microsmith, the squad swept the International Youth Basketball Tournament in Jeju Island, South Korea, capped by a commanding 99-11 victory over Korean club Samsung Bandung in the championship game.
God's Gift Mountain Resort Davao also started its campaign with a decisive win, beating Roces Basketball of the United Arab Emirates, 63-37, on Tuesday, July 1, at Magnum Sports Court 1.
Quin Estefan Alinsonorin led the winners with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, while Jheldan Khent Mariquit added 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals as God's Gift used its depth and defense to pull away.
Roces Basketball drew 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals from Dudly Matthew Villareal. John Achilles Peñalosa chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.ALTHOR “THE SNIPER” UY FACEBOOK PHOTO
Another Davao-based squad, Papa G Basketball Davao, also opened the tournament with a victory, defeating Team Mighty David of the United Arab Emirates, 76-47, before dropping a 56-45 decision to New York BSA in its second game.
Jeric Langamon scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, and handed out one assist to earn Player of the Game honors in Papa G's tournament opener.
The strong start by Davao's Under-13 teams highlighted the city's growing reputation as one of the country's leading centers for youth basketball development. Three Davao-based clubs are competing in the international showcase against teams from the Philippines and abroad.
The Sinag Liga Asya Junior World Showcase runs from July 1 to 4 at the Cebu Coliseum, the University of San Carlos Gym, Sawang Calero Gym, and Magnum Sports courts, bringing together some of the region's top youth basketball teams for four days of competition.
While Davao teams made their mark in the youth division, Dabawenyo coach Jess Linus Evangelio continued his winning run with Phenom Philippines in the Under-23 division.
Evangelio, who guided the Davao Region boys' basketball team to the 2025 Palarong Pambansa championship, led Phenom to a 64-59 victory over the University of Cebu Webmasters on Thursday morning at Sawang Calero Gym.
Joncel Borjal scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to power Phenom, which improved to 2-0 after opening the tournament with a 44-18 rout of WLC Mustangs on Wednesday. Ricofer Sordilla led the Webmasters with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
"We just need to be in the top two of our group to reach the knockout round," the Dabawenyo champion coach told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.
Evangelio heads a coaching staff that includes 2026 Palarong Pambansa champion coach Jasper Magno of Calabarzon as assistant coach, along with Ion Angeles. Anthony Brodett, founder of the Phenom Championship Clinic, serves as team manager.
Phenom was scheduled to face New York Ascend 23U-A later Thursday, July 2, as it sought to remain unbeaten. MLSA