Davao teams, coach Jess score big at Sinag Liga Asya



The victory was built on the team's recent success overseas. Competing as Pilipinas Elite Microsmith, the squad swept the International Youth Basketball Tournament in Jeju Island, South Korea, capped by a commanding 99-11 victory over Korean club Samsung Bandung in the championship game.

God's Gift Mountain Resort Davao also started its campaign with a decisive win, beating Roces Basketball of the United Arab Emirates, 63-37, on Tuesday, July 1, at Magnum Sports Court 1.

Quin Estefan Alinsonorin led the winners with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, while Jheldan Khent Mariquit added 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals as God's Gift used its depth and defense to pull away.

Roces Basketball drew 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals from Dudly Matthew Villareal. John Achilles Peñalosa chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.ALTHOR “THE SNIPER” UY FACEBOOK PHOTO