Davao teen gears up for Palaro debut

Fifteen-year-old Azleah Genede S. Ambray carved a fast track to the 2026 Palarong Pambansa after shifting to weightlifting just a year ago.

The incoming Grade 11 student of Davao City National High School began training seriously at 14. She clinched gold at the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2026, securing her spot in the Palarong Pambansa-bound regional delegation.

“Actually, it’s very recent. I started playing sports seriously at 14, so about a year,” Ambray said.

Ambray entered the sport while searching for identity, with her father, a three-time Palaro gold medalist in boxing from 1996 to 1998, pushing her to pursue sports. She leaned on her family, coaches and teammates to build confidence despite early doubts.

“Siya gyud ang nag-encourage sa ako, reminding me kaya nako even when I was unsure (He encouraged me, reminding me I can do it even when I was unsure),” she said.

She found a different kind of challenge in weightlifting.

“I didn’t expect to end up in weightlifting. But I realized it’s not just about strength—it’s about discipline, focus and mental toughness,” she said.

Head coach Ronnie S. Guliman runs a six-day training program weekly that targets steady gains in technique and strength.

“We implement progressive training. If they lift 30 kilograms this week, next week should be 33 to 35,” Guliman said.

Rising fuel and commodity costs forced the team to streamline logistics. Coaches moved equipment to a single venue to cut travel time and expenses without disrupting training.

“We stick to the original program. We don’t want to miss training opportunities,” Guliman said.

Guliman rated the team’s readiness at seven out of 10 and expects strong competition as weightlifting debuts in the Palaro.

“We expect other regions to come prepared. We will do our best to become the first champions,” he said.

For Ambray, the competition goes beyond medals. She aims to honor her father’s legacy while building her own.

“I feel like I’m continuing what he started. It makes me proud to carry that legacy while making my own name,” she said. Aisha Magapisa/UM, SunStar Intern