Davao teen gymnast wins 2 golds in international debut

"I feel so happy and blessed pagkadungog nako sa akong pagkadaog sa Malaysia kay first time nako nag-compete sa international na competition og naka-medal ko (I feel so happy and blessed to win in Malaysia because it was my first time competing internationally, and I was able to bring home medals)," he told SunStar Davao in a text interview. "Nakakuha ko'g duha ka gold. Dako gyud kaayo akong kalipay sa akong pagkadaog sa Malaysia (Winning two golds truly brings me so much joy)."

The victory was also celebrated at home. In a Facebook post, HCCD-Kalayaan Campus Senior High School Student Government commended Madridano for his discipline and perseverance.

"The Red Eagles Family is so proud of you, Jiahn! You carried not just your own name, but also the pride of your school, community, and our country. Keep soaring higher and showing the world the strength and talent of a true Red Eagle," the post read.

At just 17, Jiahn has already tumbled his way from schoolyard mats to international competition, proving how far passion and persistence can take a young athlete.

His gymnastics journey began in Grade 2, inspired by his older sister, who trained ahead of him. Watching practice sessions sparked his curiosity until he finally tried it himself. “I enjoyed tumbling so much that I just kept going,” he recalled.

By Grade 2, he was already competing, making his debut at the Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet. He went on to represent his school and city in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) tournaments during Grades 3 and 4, before returning to Davraa in Grade 5.

Then the pandemic struck, forcing him to halt his training. Coming back wasn’t easy; he had to relearn even basic moves. But with grit and discipline, Jiahn pressed on, determined to get back in form. That perseverance paid off, as he went on to compete in the Palarong Pambansa from 2022 to 2025, along with Batang Pinoy in 2023, milestones that fueled his dream to go further.

This year, that dream took him beyond national borders. Representing the Philippines in Malaysia, he finally stepped onto the international stage, a moment he describes as both surreal and rewarding.