Davao Women’s Run PH hits record 3,500 entries

From 1,700 runners in its inaugural race last year, the Davao Women’s Run PH has doubled its entries for 2026, attracting 3,500 participants for the event set on January 18 at SM Lanang.

Raniel Myka Rosendo, event manager for Women’s Run PH, announced the milestone Friday during the PEP Talks at SM Lanang. “We are very happy and grateful for the support of the Dabawenyas,” Rosendo said during the forum aired live via Kadangpan Digital. “Last year, we had 1,700 participants, which was already a big number for an event exclusive to women. This year, we’re proud to welcome 3,500 empowered ladies ready to run with us.”

Rosendo said the event, partnered with Park Inn, promises an even bigger celebration this year. “We are all set and dedicated to giving the best quality running experience for the ladies,” he added.

The organizers have slightly tweaked the race route to enhance the participants’ experience, while keeping the activity area at SM Lanang. “In the coming years, we hope to gradually increase the distance,” Rosendo said. “The Women’s Run PH is designed to encourage women’s participation in sports and running, and we want each event to help them progress in their running journey.”

The race will feature three categories: a 1K run exclusively for kids, and 5K and 10K runs exclusively for women.

Ahead of the race, the Women’s Run PH community will host a free training run with the Podium Run Club at 5 a.m. on January 10 at SM Lanang North Wing grounds. The community aims to provide a safe and inclusive space that motivates, inspires, and empowers women of all ages and abilities to run, move, and grow together.

“Through shared journeys and support, we celebrate strength, confidence, and sisterhood—on and off the road,” the organizers said.

RunRio and KinetixSports are managing the race. MLSA