Davao wushu shines at Batang Pinoy 2025

The Davao City wushu sanda team reclaimed its place among the country’s best, finishing second overall in the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Championships with three gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

For Coach Nell Jone Astudillo, the moment felt like coming full circle.

“We were second overall in 2015, dropped to fourth in 2023, climbed to third last year, and now we’re back to second,” he said, smiling in a Messenger interview. “I’m happy with our athletes’ performance, and we give all the glory to God who sustains us.”

Astudillo, together with coaches Arniel Barbero and Anthon Villarba, guided a mix of first-timers and veterans through weeks of intense training at the King’s Sword Martial Arts Center.

The result: another shining campaign that contributed to Davao City’s third-place overall finish in Batang Pinoy, where the city collected 53 gold, 53 silver, and 68 bronze medals across all sports.