Davao wushu shines at Batang Pinoy 2025

The Davao City wushu sanda team reclaimed its place among the country’s best, finishing second overall in the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Championships with three gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.
For Coach Nell Jone Astudillo, the moment felt like coming full circle.
“We were second overall in 2015, dropped to fourth in 2023, climbed to third last year, and now we’re back to second,” he said, smiling in a Messenger interview. “I’m happy with our athletes’ performance, and we give all the glory to God who sustains us.”
Astudillo, together with coaches Arniel Barbero and Anthon Villarba, guided a mix of first-timers and veterans through weeks of intense training at the King’s Sword Martial Arts Center.
The result: another shining campaign that contributed to Davao City’s third-place overall finish in Batang Pinoy, where the city collected 53 gold, 53 silver, and 68 bronze medals across all sports.
Golds born of grit and grace
Among the brightest of Davao’s young fighters was 13-year-old Elyzah Martinez, a Grade 8 student from Mintal Comprehensive High School, who captured gold in the girls’ 45kg (12–14) category.
Elyzah started wushu at 11, shifting from arnis after her mother encouraged her to try a sport with more opportunities. “My mom saw how eager I was,” she said. “She told me wushu could open doors — not just in sports but in education.”
Her first Batang Pinoy ended in early elimination last year, but this time she came back stronger.
“I was nervous,” she said. “I doubted myself, but I remembered my family and teammates cheering for me. This win is for God, for them, and for Davao City.”
A final dance for a fighter
For 17-year-old Lhenshienor Grace Salinas of Tugbok National High School, this year’s Batang Pinoy was her “last dance.” She fought her way to the 65kg girls’ gold, winning by points over a tough opponent from Baguio City.
“I didn’t expect to win because my opponents were skilled,” she said. “But my hard work paid off. I’m thankful to Coach Barbero, Coach Villarba, and Sir Nell.”
Salinas, who once played volleyball and basketball, said wushu became her true passion.
“It’s more fun and challenging,” she said. “This win is for God, my mother, family, teammates, and coaches.”
Heart over pain
For 16-year-old Llorando Oledan, the journey to gold in the boys’ 70kg division was both painful and redemptive. Competing with a muscle sprain in his lead leg, the Mintal Comprehensive High School student fought with his hands, grit, and faith.
“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “My opponent was taller and faster, but I stayed aggressive and focused. I just kept fighting.”
Wushu, he said, taught him more than just punches and kicks — it taught him discipline, respect, and humility. “I want to keep improving and someday represent the Philippines,” he said.
More than medals
Behind the medals were stories of persistence and faith — values Coach Astudillo hopes to pass on to the next generation. One of his proudest moments, he said, was seeing bronze medalist Ivy Ledama named to the national training pool of the Wushu Federation Philippines, alongside fellow Davaoeños Jenifer Kilapio, Vince Dominguiano, Johanna Barbero, and Clarens Villacastin.
As the team packed up after another year of battles and bruises, the medals glinting in their bags were more than proof of victory. They were symbols of growth — of young fighters learning that strength isn’t only about power, but also about faith, patience, and the courage to rise again. MLSA