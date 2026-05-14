Davao youth lead medal bid in National Prisaa Games

The Davao Region continued its medal campaign in the ongoing National Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) Games 2026 in Bacolod City after athletes delivered podium finishes in dancesport, taekwondo, athletics, tennis, swimming, and sepak takraw competitions as of Wednesday, May 13.

Davao Region collected six gold medals from youth standard dancesport through the tandem of Jesteve Eric Almendras and Joelie Mae Catamco, who ruled the waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, slow foxtrot, and quickstep events.

Danes Manuel Amos added another gold medal after topping the youth boys taekwondo featherweight division, while the youth boys tennis team also captured a gold medal finish.

In athletics, Jenny Dalagan won gold in the youth girls' long jump and added a silver medal in the triple jump event. Janel Cabiles also secured silver in the youth girls' 1,500-meter race.

Davao Region also earned silver medals from Yumi Alexi Justiniani in youth girls taekwondo heavyweight, Leigh Cedrick Solitana in youth boys taekwondo lightweight, the youth boys sepak takraw team, and Jeara Corpuz in senior women’s taekwondo featherweight.

Bronze medal winners included the senior men’s table tennis team, James Cañadilla in the youth boys 1,500 meters, Lolito Pelaez in senior men’s taekwondo lightweight, and Rafael Miguel Cruz in swimming after placing third in both the boys 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly events.

The senior women’s sepak takraw regu team and the youth mixed doubles team also contributed bronze medals to the regional tally.

Additional bronze medals came from Lyan Roy Escalante in youth boys taekwondo middleweight and Don Zydel Zack Matahum in youth boys taekwondo lightweight.

As of the latest medal tally released Thursday morning, Davao Region had 11 gold, six silver, and 11 bronze medals in the youth division for a total of 28 medals.

Leading the youth division was Central Visayas with 75 gold, 37 silver, and 34 bronze medals, followed by Western Visayas with 71 gold, 62 silver, and 65 bronze medals.

Calabarzon collected 45 gold, 53 silver, and 45 bronze medals, while Bicol Region tallied 45 gold, 32 silver, and 66 bronze medals.

Negros Island Region rounded out the top five with 45 gold, 30 silver, and 36 bronze medals.

In the senior division, Central Visayas also led with 62 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze medals, narrowly ahead of Western Visayas with 62 gold, 35 silver, and 35 bronze medals.

Calabarzon ranked third with 37 gold, 24 silver, and 39 bronze medals, while Soccsksargen posted 21 gold, 36 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

The Cordillera Administrative Region completed the top five with eight gold, 38 silver, and 28 bronze medals. MLSA