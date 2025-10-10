Davao’s Bisera eyes another win

Florence Bisera heads into the ICTSI Del Monte Championship unfolding Tuesday (Oct. 14), brimming with confidence, riding a wave of momentum, and a game trending steadily upward.

Fresh off a sensational back-to-back performance last month – a dramatic come-from-behind win in Negros Occidental followed by a breakthrough international triumph in Thailand – the rising Davaoeña star has emerged as one of the hottest names on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Yet, despite her recent surge, the reigning Match Play champion remains grounded, adopting a measured approach despite being the player to beat this week.

Her humility belies a lethal combination of form, confidence, and competitive fire – one that has caught the attention of the entire field.

With a P1 million purse and another shot at glory at stake, Bisera steps into the Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon as a marked player, the centerpiece of a compact and determined field.

Bisera’s recent string of victories has not only elevated her status but also raised the stakes. Her dramatic finish in Negros Occidental showcased her ability to handle pressure, while her overseas win in Thailand proved she could rise to the occasion beyond home turf – a critical milestone for any player with aspirations for the global stage.

A win at Del Monte would solidify her standing as the new force in Philippine women's golf and mark her third consecutive title, a feat that would underscore her readiness to dominate the tour.

But standing in her way is a loaded cast of elite challengers.

Chief among them is Daniella Uy, the reigning Del Monte champion and LPGA of Taiwan campaigner, who’s eager to bounce back after a lukewarm finish in Negros. A return to a familiar venue could be just what she needs to reignite her game and defend her crown.

Joining the fray are other proven winners: Chanelle Avaricio, Mafy Singson, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, and Harmie Constantino – each one capable of delivering a title-worthy performance.

Marvi Monsalve, making her LPGT comeback, is another name to watch, along with young gun Tiffany Lee, looking to recapture her form from a brilliant pro debut at Splendido Taal.

Local knowledge could also come into play, with Bukidnon natives Martina Miñoza, Velinda Castil, Pamela Mariano, and amateur Zero Plete expected to leverage their familiarity with the demanding mountain-top course.

Also seeking their moment in the spotlight in the 54-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. are Kayla Nocum, Angela Mangana, Leslie Icoy, Rev Alcantara, Gretchen Villacencio, Apple Fudolin, Kristine Fleetwood, Korean Eunhua Nam, and Eva Miñoza.

Still, focus will be on Bisera, whose poise and grit have begun to set her apart. With each round, she continues to mature not just as a competitor but as a potential face of LPGT. If she keeps her current trajectory, the spotlight won’t just be local; it could very well extend to the regional and international stage.

For now, though, all eyes are on Del Monte and whether Bisera can complete her hat trick. PR