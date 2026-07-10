Davao’s Bisera wins ICTSI LPGT crown

Bisera entered the final round with a three-shot lead and stayed in control throughout, closing with a 71 for a 54-hole total of 209. Her victory earned her the champion’s purse of P101,250.

The win came after Bisera struggled to a 10th-place finish at the Pinewoods Championship in Baguio while dealing with a hand injury. This time, she relied on patience, accuracy, and smart course management to stay ahead of the field.

Unlike her victory at Lakewood last March, where she survived a three-way playoff, Bisera left little room for drama at Pradera Verde. She kept Harmie Constantino and the rest of the challengers behind her on the flatter layout that reminded her of her home course at South Pacific Golf Club in Davao.

“I’m really happy to win again,” Bisera said in Filipino.

Bisera admitted her hand injury bothered her during the rainy conditions, but improved as the weather warmed.

“My hand started to hurt when it rained, but the good thing was the weather warmed up again, so it gradually felt better,” she said.

After opening the final round with a bogey, Bisera quickly regained momentum with birdies on Nos. 2 and 4. She then pulled away with three straight birdies starting at No. 10, ending any hopes of a late comeback from her rivals.

Ikeda finished runner-up after a 72 for 216, overtaking Constantino, who struggled with a front-nine 40 and settled for third at 217 after a 76.

Daniella Uy placed fourth at 218 after firing a 70, while Gretchen Villacencio finished fifth at 220 with a 73.

Princess Superal and Chanelle Avaricio shared sixth place at 225. Avaricio, fresh from a dramatic comeback win at Pinewoods, stumbled with a 79 at Pradera Verde.

Tiffany Lee finished eighth at 226, while Kayla Nocum and Martina Miñoza tied for ninth at 227 after matching rounds of 76.

Bisera said her victory was a result of staying focused and trusting her preparation despite the challenges.

“I give all the credit for this win to God and my family,” Bisera said. “I didn’t expect to win by such a big margin because Harmie is a tough competitor, especially in the final round. I just kept telling myself that I needed to shoot under par on the last day.”

The victory strengthened Bisera’s push for her first LPGT Order of Merit title in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Her performance also highlighted the unpredictable nature of professional golf. A week after Avaricio reached the top at the demanding Pinewoods course, she struggled with the different challenges of Pradera Verde. Meanwhile, Bisera turned her frustration and injury concerns into a statement victory. PR