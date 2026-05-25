Davao’s Cos turns heartbreak into bronze

“Oo, ga-expect ko kay hago akong training ug kabalo ko nga kaya nako. Nagsabay ug nag-agad ko sa ilahang paggawas aron mao akong sundan kay aron dili ko mawad-an og kusog (Yes, I expected to medal because I trained hard and I knew I could do it. I stayed with the leaders and timed my pace based on their moves so I would not lose my strength),” Cos told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.

The young runner revealed she woke up as early as 3:30 a.m. on race day already believing she could reach the podium because of the confidence she gained from training.

“Akong unang gihuna-huna gyud kay kaya nako maka-medal kay naa koy salig sa akong training (My first thought was that I could win a medal because I trusted my training),” she said.

Cos admitted she may have made her final push a little too late during the closing stretch. “Siguro kusog gyud pero namali ra gyud ko og gawas kay dapat last 200 meters gyud nako to gi-push ug dili sa 100 meters (I think I was strong enough, but I made a mistake with my timing because I should have pushed at the last 200 meters instead of the final 100),” she said.

Still, the bronze medalist remained grateful after overcoming challenges on her way to the national meet. “Happy and thankful ko kang God kay bisan pa man sa kalisod nakakuha gihapon og medal (I’m happy and thankful to God because despite the hardships, I still managed to win a medal),” Cos said.

Cos dedicated her achievement to her family, especially her mother, whom she hopes to help financially.

“Para ni sa akong mga ginikanan, ilabina sa akong mama para naa koy panggasto sa iyang goiter (This is for my parents, especially my mother, so I can help with expenses for her goiter treatment),” she said.

She also thanked the people who supported her throughout her journey, including her coach and supporters who believed in her even during smaller competitions.

“Para pud ni sa mga tawo nga nagsuporta sa akoa sukad sa pinaka-low meet pa lang ug para pud ni sa akong trainer nga nag-train sa akoa og maayo (This is also for the people who supported me even from the small meets and for my trainer who prepared me well),” she added.

Cos encouraged fellow Dabawenyo athletes to continue believing in themselves regardless of difficulties.

“Keep going, train hard bisan unsa pa na kagamay nga butang, dako na kaayo nang tabang para sa imoha. Saligi imong kaugalingon ug ang Ginoo (

(Keep going and train hard. Even the smallest thing can help you greatly. Trust yourself and trust God),” she said.

Cos is set to compete in two more events in athletics — the 1,500-meter run on May 28 and the 800-meter run on May 29.

Meanwhile, Davao Region’s Mark Ariel Mapa narrowly missed the podium after placing fourth in the elementary boys long jump event. MLSA