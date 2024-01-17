Davao's Fide Master AJ Literatus rules APM developmental open chessfest

Top-seeded Fide master (FM) Austin Jacob Literatus of Davao City lived up to his billing by clinching the championship of the APM Developmental Open Chess Tournament 1st Edition held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Market Basket in Lanang, Davao City.

The 26-year-old Literatus, a native of Toril, drew his final round match against fellow Dabawenyo national master (NM) Macacuna Macala, to finish with 6.5 points in the seven-round Swiss System format chessfest.

"Kabalo nako unsa iya play style, siguro nag-settle nalang ko sa draw since champ man gud gihapon (I'm already familiar with his play style, so I just settled for a draw since I would still end up as the champion)," he told SunStar in a Facebook interview on Sunday, January 14.

Literatus, who works as an online chess tutor for European students, said he rarely competes and is no longer active in tournaments as before.

The former De La Salle University (DLSU) standout earlier outclassed his rivals Lrue Mattheo Bansali, Ricardo Gian Paolo Labaro, Ramil Langamon, Michael Sekak, arena grand master (AGM) Irwin Aton and NM James Infiesto.

Securing six points each, Sekak, Aton, Panabo City's NM Henry Roger Lopez, and Macala claimed the second to fifth positions, respectively.

Wounding up in the top 10 were 5.5 scorers Jerome Pullos and Sumail Sekak III along with five-pointers Michael Cuamag, Aaron Aton, and Ralz Jaweh Devibar.

The one-day event, which attracted 98 players, was organized by APM Mindanao Chessmates 2.0 under national arbiters Cecilio Acas (tournament director), Joseph Palero (chief arbiter), and Alfred Moulic (deputy chief arbiter). MLSA