Davao's Gawilan delivers Philippines’ first Asian Para Games gold

NAGOYA, Japan — Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, winning the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 on Monday.
The 35-year-old Davao City native clocked four minutes, 56.72 seconds at the Rainbow Pool of the Nagoya City General Gymnasium to claim his third consecutive gold in the event.
China’s Zhang Yilong finished second in 5:01.36, while Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong took bronze in 5:24.23.
The victory added to Gawilan’s growing Asian Para Games record. He won three gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta Games before claiming another gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Games in China.
National para swimming coach Tony Ong said Gawilan’s winning time also secured his qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
“He’s already qualified for the 2028 LA Paralympics because of his time,” Ong said.
Other Filipino swimmers had a tougher day in the pool. Edwin Villanueva finished 10th in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S8 in 6:22.33, while Muhaimin Ulag placed 12th in the men’s 200-meter individual medley SM9 in 3:04.30.
In track cycling at the Izu Velodrome, Patrick Lee and Arthus Bucay finished 12th and 14th, respectively, in the men’s 1,000-meter time trial. Lee clocked 1:14.888, while Bucay finished in 1:19.496.
National cycling coach Norberto October had earlier said the team did not expect a medal on the track but remained hopeful of a stronger showing in the road race, where the Filipino cyclists could have a better chance to contend for the podium.
In judo at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall, Edmond Montecillo lost to Uzbekistan’s Ibrokhimjon Akbarov by ippon in the men’s J1 under-70-kilogram round of 16.
Al Jaed Pacheco remained the Philippines’ last judoka in contention. He was scheduled to face Iran’s Mahdi Borchlou in the men’s J1 under-81-kilogram division Tuesday.
The Filipino table tennis team also took several losses at Sky Hall Toyota.
Lhey Manginsay fell to South Korea’s Kim Kun-Hea, 3-11, 3-11, 2-11, in women’s singles Class 9, while Davao City’s Billy Cartera lost to Thailand’s Norakan Chanphaka, 4-11, 3-11, 3-11, in men’s singles Class 4-5.
Johna Pena also bowed out after losing to South Korea’s Kim Seongok, 9-11, 6-11, 3-11, in women’s singles Class 7. Noriko Batuhan fell to China’s Huang Zhirui, 5-11, 11-6, 3-11, 1-11, in women’s singles Class 3.
Wilfred Redulla remained in medal contention as he faced Kazakhstan’s Ali Makhubekov in the men’s singles Class 8 quarterfinals at press time. PSC-POC MEDIA POOL