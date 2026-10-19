Davao's Gawilan delivers Philippines’ first Asian Para Games gold

NAGOYA, Japan — Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, winning the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 on Monday.

The 35-year-old Davao City native clocked four minutes, 56.72 seconds at the Rainbow Pool of the Nagoya City General Gymnasium to claim his third consecutive gold in the event.

China’s Zhang Yilong finished second in 5:01.36, while Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong took bronze in 5:24.23.

The victory added to Gawilan’s growing Asian Para Games record. He won three gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta Games before claiming another gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Games in China.

National para swimming coach Tony Ong said Gawilan’s winning time also secured his qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.