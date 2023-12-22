Davao’s Ivo Enot bags 4th gold, Paolo Labanon claims 3rd gold in BP swimfest

The 11th Asian Age Agroup Aquatics Championships-bound Ivo Nikolai Enot and Paolo Miguel Labanon of Davao City continued their winning ways in the 2023 Batang Pinoy national swimming championships at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila. Enot secured his fourth gold medal, while Labanon claimed his third gold as of 3 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Enot clocked two minutes and 12.91 seconds to annex the boys' 16-17 200-meter backstroke gold on Wednesday, December 20, over 69 other swimmers who competed in the event. Thus, making him the backstroke king in his division, having swept the 50m and 100m backstroke golds earlier this week.
Peter Cyrus Dean (2:16.15) of Lucena City and Kristof Daniel David (2:21.10) of Cainta, Rizal copped the 200m backstroke silver and bronze, respectively.
Enot also steered the city's 4X50m medley relay team to a golden finish along with Labanon, Jabahri Dilangalen, and Pietro Dominic Requiza. He also earned a silver in 100m freestyle.
As this marks the 17-year-old Enot's final Batang Pinoy participation, he said, "I made sure talaga na (that) this BP will be a memorable one, most especially since this would be wrapping my 2023."
Labanon, meanwhile, secured the gold medal in boys 16-17 200m butterfly Thursday morning, following his golden finish in the 1,500m freestyle with a time of 17:11.91 on Tuesday evening, December 19, 2023.
Despite the late finish due to the extensive 16 heats in the 1,500m, he said, "I feel grateful to everyone who has been part of my swimming journey; most especially to coach Junior Rodriguez and my Rasa team," Labanon said in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao.
He surpassed Franz Anderson Ong (17:46.34) of Quezon City and Marc Justin Yu of Bacolod (18:01.36) in the 1,500m.
The Amoguis sisters, Lora Micah and Liaa Margarette, alongside Rissa Sahagun and Jemeina Alexandra Pagaran pocketed the gold in the girl's 13-17 4X100m freestyle relay finals.
Lora earlier got two silvers in the 200m backstroke and 200m individual medley (IM), and a bronze in the 100m backstroke.
Over at the PhilSports Complex, Dabawenya Maica Angela Garcia settled for the silver in the girls' 18-above 100m breaststroke event on Thursday. She also salvaged the silver in girls 18-above 200-meter breaststroke on the first day of the swimfest.
ASIAN AGE-GROUP
Enot and Labanon are upbeat about their inclusion in the national team for the 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships slated on February 26 to March 9, 2024, at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.
"I'm excited to represent team Philippines in the forthcoming Asian Age Group swimming this February since it’s my first time to join, and most especially it will be held here in the Philippines," Enot said.
On the other hand, expressed his elation at being part of the national team and competing in the Asian Age-Group swimfest. He said, "Representing our country, the Philippines, is an honor that fills me with pride. I eagerly anticipate the upcoming AAG."
He hopes it will push through as planned, considering the ASG cancellation in Vietnam.
"The opportunity to showcase our skills and unity on an international platform is something I look forward to with great enthusiasm," Labanon added.
Jemeina Pagaran is the third swimmer from Davao City who qualified in the AAG. MLSA