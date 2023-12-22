Davao’s Ivo Enot bags 4th gold, Paolo Labanon claims 3rd gold in BP swimfest

The 11th Asian Age Agroup Aquatics Championships-bound Ivo Nikolai Enot and Paolo Miguel Labanon of Davao City continued their winning ways in the 2023 Batang Pinoy national swimming championships at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila. Enot secured his fourth gold medal, while Labanon claimed his third gold as of 3 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Enot clocked two minutes and 12.91 seconds to annex the boys' 16-17 200-meter backstroke gold on Wednesday, December 20, over 69 other swimmers who competed in the event. Thus, making him the backstroke king in his division, having swept the 50m and 100m backstroke golds earlier this week.