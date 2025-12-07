Davao’s Rivera vies in her 4th SEA Games

Shaira Hope Rivera, a Hanoi 2022 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, is set to make her fourth SEA Games appearance as part of the Philippine tennis team headed to Bangkok, Thailand.
Rivera, who arrived in Manila from the United States on Nov. 24, will compete in women’s doubles alongside Alexa Milliam. “Wala pa po kaming alam sa line up, pero mag doubles po ako sa Women’s with Alexa Milliam,” she said. “It’s an honor to represent the country once again. Wearing the national colors always makes me reflect on how far my journey has taken and the people who’ve supported me. It’s an emotional and meaningful moment every single time.”
The 26-year-old from Davao started playing tennis at Monkayo Central Elementary School at age 10. Her talent quickly shone through, winning the Palarong Pambansa doubles crown in 2012. After Typhoon Pablo devastated her hometown, she moved to Davao City under Sta. Ana National High School coach Marivic Loquinario, sweeping regional golds and national medals during her two-year stay.
Rivera later honed her skills at the Philippine Tennis Academy and De La Salle Santiago Zobel before joining the Ateneo de Manila University varsity team. Despite pausing her studies during the pandemic, she remained active on the national team, adding a Fed Cup runner-up finish in New Zealand, six PCA Open doubles titles, a Philippine National Games singles gold medal, and a 2019 Malaysia Open doubles championship to her resume.
Her first SEA Games was in 2019 in the Philippines, followed by Vietnam and Cambodia, where she won a team bronze with partner Alexandra Eala.
The Philippine tennis squad bound for Bangkok features flag-bearer and current world No. 50 Alexandra Eala, Rivera, Alexa Milliam, Francis Casey Alcantara, Ruben Gonzales Jr., Eric Olivarez Jr., Alberto Lim Jr., Tenneille Madis, Stefi Marithe Aludo, and Arthur Craig Pantino. Coaches and officials include Joseph Lizardo, Johnny Arcilla, Denise Dy, Robert John Angelo, John Reynald Tiangco, Marie Antoinette Mendoza, Diane Castillejo, and Cristin Angela Terceno.
With experience, resilience, and the support of her coaches and teammates, Rivera hopes to add another medal to her collection. “Every time I wear the Philippine colors, I’m reminded of the journey, the sacrifices, and the people who believed in me. I want to make them proud,” she said. MLSA