Davao’s Rivera vies in her 4th SEA Games

Rivera later honed her skills at the Philippine Tennis Academy and De La Salle Santiago Zobel before joining the Ateneo de Manila University varsity team. Despite pausing her studies during the pandemic, she remained active on the national team, adding a Fed Cup runner-up finish in New Zealand, six PCA Open doubles titles, a Philippine National Games singles gold medal, and a 2019 Malaysia Open doubles championship to her resume.

Her first SEA Games was in 2019 in the Philippines, followed by Vietnam and Cambodia, where she won a team bronze with partner Alexandra Eala.

The Philippine tennis squad bound for Bangkok features flag-bearer and current world No. 50 Alexandra Eala, Rivera, Alexa Milliam, Francis Casey Alcantara, Ruben Gonzales Jr., Eric Olivarez Jr., Alberto Lim Jr., Tenneille Madis, Stefi Marithe Aludo, and Arthur Craig Pantino. Coaches and officials include Joseph Lizardo, Johnny Arcilla, Denise Dy, Robert John Angelo, John Reynald Tiangco, Marie Antoinette Mendoza, Diane Castillejo, and Cristin Angela Terceno.

With experience, resilience, and the support of her coaches and teammates, Rivera hopes to add another medal to her collection. “Every time I wear the Philippine colors, I’m reminded of the journey, the sacrifices, and the people who believed in me. I want to make them proud,” she said. MLSA