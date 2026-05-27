Davao’s Sanchez, Gonato deliver Palaro silver finishes in athletics

Farrah Jane Sanchez and Mechelle Ann Gonato delivered silver-medal performances for Davao Region in the athletics competition of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa 2026, proving resilience and determination on one of the country’s biggest stages for student-athletes.

Sanchez, a 12-year-old hurdler from Maraga-a Elementary School, captured silver in the Elementary Girls 100-meter hurdles in her first-ever Palarong Pambansa appearance, while the 17-year-old Gonato of Hagonoy National High School settled for silver in the secondary girls triple jump after narrowly missing a repeat gold-medal finish.

For both athletes, the medals represented more than podium finishes.

Every stride on the track carried years of sacrifice, discipline, and family support.

Sanchez, an incoming Grade 7 student and the third among siblings, grew up watching her father, Arben P. Sanchez, work as a carpenter while her mother, Maryfel T. Tabuloc, earned a living as a vendor.

Long before competing at the national level, Sanchez joined school competitions and district meets, eventually discovering her talent in hurdling at age 8 during Girl Scout activities and local sports events.

What began as simple curiosity gradually became a dream.

More than anyone, Sanchez said her mother inspired her to pursue the sport because she was also involved in athletics during her younger years.

Despite competing against some of the country’s fastest young runners, Sanchez admitted she entered the Palaro without expecting to win a medal.

The silver finish initially left her emotional after briefly believing the gold medal was within reach.

“Nagpasalamat gihapon ko kay mao man ang gihatag sa Ginoo (I still thanked God because this was the blessing He gave me),” Sanchez said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Instead of dwelling on disappointment, the young hurdler chose gratitude and quickly shifted her focus toward future opportunities, including the 4x100-meter relay event.

Her medal, she said, is dedicated to her family, trainers, and supporters who continued believing in her despite their struggles.

Meanwhile, Gonato once again showcased her consistency in the triple jump after following up last year’s gold-medal performance in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, with another podium finish this season.

The Davao Region standout did not begin her athletic career in track and field. Before discovering triple jump, she primarily played volleyball.

Her transition into athletics started during the 2022 Batang Pinoy Games in Vigan City after encouragement from her school principal and inspiration from her older brother, who was already involved in the sport.

With her height and athletic build, Gonato soon found her strength in jumping events and rapidly rose through the ranks.

Before winning gold in last year’s Palaro, she placed seventh in high jump in Marikina City and sixth in triple jump in Cebu City.

This year’s silver medal came with mixed emotions after she narrowly missed becoming a back-to-back champion.

“I’m so sad because I was expecting to be a back-to-back gold medalist in the triple jump,” Gonato said in the vernacular “But I’m still grateful to God because even though I got the silver medal, I was able to break my personal best.”

Like Sanchez, Gonato also drew strength from family.

Her father, Archer Gonato, works as a security guard while her mother, Rhealiza Gonato, manages their household. Athletic roots also run in the family, with her father previously playing football and her brother participating in running events.

Despite the pressure of defending her title, Gonato said she chose to enjoy the competition and give everything she had for her family, school, division, and Davao Region.

Both athletes now carry bigger dreams beyond the Palarong Pambansa.

Sanchez hopes to someday represent the Philippines in international competitions, while Gonato continues to pursue her goal of joining the Philippine national team and earning a college education through sports.

Though only one step short of gold, the two Davao Region athletes proved that some victories extend far beyond the podium. Eunice Felipe and Lean Carmil Tocmo/UM, SunStar Interns