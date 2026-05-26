Davao’s Señedo, So clinch golds in Palaro karatedo demo

Davao Region’s karatedo team delivered a strong showing in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa after collecting two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals as of 2 p.m. Tuesday in the demonstration sport competition.

Bannering the campaign were Dabawenyas Hannah Erika M. Señedo and Heleina Dominique So, who ruled their respective divisions to power Davao Region’s medal haul.

Señedo of Davao City National High School captured the gold medal in the secondary girls’ 16-18 individual kumite event, while So topped the elementary girls’ 10-12 individual kata division.

Davao Region also collected silver medals from AZ Pamaybay in the secondary boys’ 13-15 individual kumite and Eduardo Berco III in the secondary boys’ 16-18 individual kumite.

Robert Bryan Dayanan Jr. added bronze in the secondary boys’ individual kata, while Natsuki Kawano secured another bronze in the elementary boys’ individual kata.

Although karatedo is classified as a demonstration sport this year, Davao athletes approached the competition with the same intensity and pride as regular medal events.

For the 17-year-old Señedo, winning gold in her first Palarong Pambansa became the reward for years of discipline, sacrifice, and hard work.

“I feel very happy, honored, and fulfilled to win the gold medal in Palarong Pambansa 2026. It’s a blessing and a reward for all the hard work, sacrifices, and training,” Señedo said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Señedo, an incoming Grade 12 student, started training in karatedo at age 12 after her father encouraged her and her siblings to try the sport for fun and self-defense.

“My dad encouraged my siblings and me to try karate for fun and self-defense. As time went by, I slowly fell in love with the sport,” she said.

Her father’s passion for karate eventually inspired her to pursue the sport seriously and compete in tournaments from the local to national level.

Despite entering her first Palarong Pambansa, Señedo said the competition remained tough because many of the athletes were also familiar rivals from previous national tournaments.

“Palaro was challenging because everyone came prepared and gave their best,” she said.

She admitted feeling nervous before every match, especially against opponents she had already faced before.

“Even though we already had previous matches before, I still felt nervous because I knew they would come back stronger and more prepared,” Señedo said.

During the tournament, Señedo relied heavily on her faith, composure, and training.

“I could really feel the adrenaline during every match. I was nervous and excited at the same time, but I kept reminding myself to stay focused, trust God, trust my training, and give my best in every fight,” she said.

She dedicated her victory to God, her family, teammates, coaches, and the Davao Region delegation.

“This victory is for God, my family, the Davao Region Team, my coaches, teammates, and also for myself,” Señedo said.

The gold medalist also thanked her parents for supporting her karate journey.

“Most especially to my mama and papa, thank you for sacrificing your time, effort, and finances to help me achieve this dream,” she said.

Away from competition, Señedo follows a demanding routine to balance academics and training.

She wakes up at 4 a.m. to prepare for school, attends classes from 6 a.m. until the afternoon, then trains for two to three hours before finishing homework late at night.

“Balancing school and training is not easy. It really takes discipline, focus, and determination to keep up with both academics and sports. But we know it’s worth it because we are doing what we love,” she said.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old So also delivered a breakthrough performance in her first Palarong Pambansa appearance.

The Grade 8 student of Davao Christian High School said she started practicing karatedo at age six after initially trying the sport for fun.

“I wanted to try karate for fun, but it became serious,” said.

She added that her interest in martial arts and the influence of her sister helped her stay committed to the sport.

Despite competing in a demonstration event, So said winning gold still felt fulfilling.

“I feel happy, although it’s just a demo,” she said.

So said she entered the tournament simply trusting God’s plan.

She described the Palarong Pambansa as more difficult than her previous competitions because of the unique setup and pressure of the event.

“It’s mostly just the same as nationals, but there was only one mat and the categories are different,” she said.

The young karateka admitted feeling intense pressure during the finals.

“I felt nervous, especially in the finals. My legs were shaking so much, but I still managed to keep steady,” said.

She dedicated her gold medal to God and thanked her parents for continuously supporting her athletic journey.

“My medal is because of God and God only, but I also appreciate my parents for supporting me through my journey,” she said.

She also hopes to compete internationally in the future.

“My ultimate dream as an athlete is to win internationally,” said. . MLSA