Davao’s Shaira Hope Rivera brings lessons home from Asian Games

Shaira Hope Rivera may have returned from the 2026 Asian Games without a medal, but the Davao tennis standout brought home something she considers just as valuable: greater confidence in her ability to compete at the highest level.

For Rivera, the experience in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, went beyond the wins and losses. Playing alongside some of the Philippines’ top players and facing international competition showed her that she belongs on the same court with elite athletes.

“My experience was fun, especially because I got the chance to play with Alex and in mixed doubles with Kuya Niño,” Rivera told SunStar Davao. “I’m very happy and grateful for the experience.”

The 27-year-old Rivera partnered with Alexandra “Alex” Eala in women’s doubles and Francis “Niño” Alcantara in mixed doubles.

Rivera and Eala opened their campaign Sept. 29 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hong Kong’s Lai Ching Laam and Kallista Liu. The first-time partners then faced China’s third-seeded Jiang Xinyu and Yang Zhaoxuan in the second round.

The Filipinas battled back from a 2-5 deficit in the opening set to level the score at 5-all, but Jiang and Yang won the next two games to take the set, 7-5. The Chinese pair then pulled away in the second set to win, 6-2.

Rivera later teamed up with Alcantara in mixed doubles. The pair overcame Iran’s Meshkatolzahra Safi and Kasra Rahmani, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8, in the opening round to advance to the round of 16.

Their run ended against Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Yusuke Kusuhara, 4-6, 4-6, on Sept. 30.

Despite the losses, Rivera said the competition gave her lessons she can carry into future tournaments.

“I’m bringing a lot of valuable lessons with me, especially the confidence that I can compete at a high level,” she said.

“Playing against top-ranked players showed me that I can keep up and challenge myself more than I thought. It also taught me the importance of staying composed under pressure and trusting my game.”

The experience also reinforced her determination to keep improving.

“Most of all, I’m grateful for the experience. It motivated me to keep working harder and represent the Philippines even better in the future.”