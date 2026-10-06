Davao’s Shaira Hope Rivera brings lessons home from Asian Games

Shaira Hope Rivera may have returned from the 2026 Asian Games without a medal, but the Davao tennis standout brought home something she considers just as valuable: greater confidence in her ability to compete at the highest level.
For Rivera, the experience in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, went beyond the wins and losses. Playing alongside some of the Philippines’ top players and facing international competition showed her that she belongs on the same court with elite athletes.
“My experience was fun, especially because I got the chance to play with Alex and in mixed doubles with Kuya Niño,” Rivera told SunStar Davao. “I’m very happy and grateful for the experience.”
The 27-year-old Rivera partnered with Alexandra “Alex” Eala in women’s doubles and Francis “Niño” Alcantara in mixed doubles.
Rivera and Eala opened their campaign Sept. 29 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hong Kong’s Lai Ching Laam and Kallista Liu. The first-time partners then faced China’s third-seeded Jiang Xinyu and Yang Zhaoxuan in the second round.
The Filipinas battled back from a 2-5 deficit in the opening set to level the score at 5-all, but Jiang and Yang won the next two games to take the set, 7-5. The Chinese pair then pulled away in the second set to win, 6-2.
Rivera later teamed up with Alcantara in mixed doubles. The pair overcame Iran’s Meshkatolzahra Safi and Kasra Rahmani, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8, in the opening round to advance to the round of 16.
Their run ended against Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Yusuke Kusuhara, 4-6, 4-6, on Sept. 30.
Despite the losses, Rivera said the competition gave her lessons she can carry into future tournaments.
“I’m bringing a lot of valuable lessons with me, especially the confidence that I can compete at a high level,” she said.
“Playing against top-ranked players showed me that I can keep up and challenge myself more than I thought. It also taught me the importance of staying composed under pressure and trusting my game.”
The experience also reinforced her determination to keep improving.
“Most of all, I’m grateful for the experience. It motivated me to keep working harder and represent the Philippines even better in the future.”
A lesson beyond the scoreboard
Playing alongside Eala gave Rivera another opportunity to learn from one of the Philippines’ most accomplished young tennis players.
Eala, the Philippines’ first WTA titleholder and the world No. 18 at the Asian Games, went on to win a bronze medal in women’s singles, her third Asian Games medal.
For Rivera, however, the value of the experience went beyond sharing a doubles court with Eala.
Competing against top-ranked players allowed her to test her own game and recognize what she needs to improve, particularly when the pressure rises.
The lessons were as much mental as they were technical: stay composed, trust the work put into training, and have the confidence to challenge better-ranked opponents.
Rivera reflected on those lessons in a Facebook post Tuesday, Oct. 6, when she thanked the people who supported her Asian Games journey.
“Uy, Pilipinas!!! No words can explain the bond we built as a team. This experience means everything to me — forever grateful for this family,” she wrote.
She thanked Mayor Johnrey, Tonette, Dyan Castillejo, coaches Denise Dy and Sandro, and the Philippine Tennis Association for their support.
“Your constant support inspires us to give our best for the country,” Rivera wrote.
From Monkayo to the international stage
Rivera’s journey began on the tennis courts of Monkayo Central Elementary School in Davao de Oro, where she started playing at age 10.
She emerged as a promising junior player after winning a Palarong Pambansa doubles title in 2012 while representing the Davao Region. She later moved to Davao City following Typhoon Pablo and trained under Sta. Ana National High School coach Marivic Loquinario.
Rivera eventually became a Philippine Tennis Academy scholar and continued her education at De La Salle Santiago Zobel before playing for the Ateneo de Manila University varsity team.
Her junior career included four Palarong Pambansa gold medals and one silver in five appearances. As a senior, she added national-team appearances, six Philippine Columbian Association Open doubles titles, a Philippine National Games singles gold, and the 2019 Malaysia Open doubles championship to her résumé.
She made her Southeast Asian Games debut in 2019 and later helped the Philippine women’s tennis team win bronze at the 2022 Hanoi Games. She also contributed to another women’s team bronze at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.
Her development continued in the United States, where she became one of the leading players in NCAA Division II tennis at the University of West Alabama.
Rivera finished the 2025 season as the No. 1-ranked doubles player in the country and won the ITA Doubles National Championship. In 2026, she posted a 13-7 singles record and a 20-2 doubles record while playing No. 1 in both lineups. She also earned ITA Singles and Doubles All-American honors and was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Year.
She has also represented the Philippines in international team competitions, including the Southeast Asian Games and Billie Jean King Cup.
For a player who first picked up a tennis racket in Monkayo at age 10, that confidence may be one of the most meaningful victories she brings home. MLSA