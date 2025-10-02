Davis Cup 2025: Qualifiers bring surprises and set Bologna stage

The road to Bologna has been paved with drama, upsets, and unforgettable matches. On September 12–13, the second qualifying round of the 113th Davis Cup unfolded across the globe, with 14 national teams battling for just seven coveted spots in the Final 8, scheduled for November 18–23 at the Bologna Fiere exhibition center in Italy.

Hungary vs Austria: An Historic First

For the first time in Davis Cup history, Hungary and Austria faced off — and what a debut it was. Hungary, led by Fabian Marozsan (ATP No.55) and Marton Fucsovics (No.58), were the clear favorites. But Austria’s underdogs had other plans.

Marozsan was stunned by Jurij Rodionov (No.157), while Fucsovics fell to Lukas Neumayer (No.174). Hungary clawed back with a dramatic doubles win and a singles victory from Zsombor Piros, setting up a decisive fifth match. But Rodionov once again proved unstoppable, outclassing Fucsovics 6–2, 6–1 to secure Austria’s place in Bologna.

USA vs Czech Republic: Youth Overcomes Experience

The U.S. came in with a powerhouse squad — Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Reilly Opelka, Rajeev Ram, and Austin Krajicek — and the odds on their side. But the Czech Republic’s young guns — Jiri Lehecka, Jakub Mensik, and Tomas Machac — had other ideas.

Lehecka delivered two stunning wins over Fritz and Tiafoe, while Ram and Krajicek kept U.S. hopes alive with a doubles victory. Fritz then struck back with a commanding performance against Mensik.

That left it all on Tiafoe vs Mensik — and the 19-year-old Czech held his nerve, sweeping aside Tiafoe 6–1, 6–4 to seal a landmark upset.

Australia vs Belgium: Collignon’s Breakthrough

Australia looked set for a comeback story. Trailing 0–2, they fought back with a doubles win and a routine victory for Alex de Minaur. With the tie balanced, 23-year-old Belgian Raphael Collignon emerged as the unlikely hero.

After pushing de Minaur to the limit earlier, Collignon dominated Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets, 7–6, 6–2, 6–3 — cementing Belgium’s place in the Final 8.

Looking Ahead: Bologna Awaits

The Final 8 now features Austria, Czech Republic, and Belgium, who join Spain, France, Argentina, and Germany, with Italy qualifying automatically as hosts.

The quarterfinals are set as follows:

France vs Belgium – November 18

Italy vs Austria – November 19

Spain vs Czech Republic – November 20

Argentina vs Germany – November 20

The winners advance to the semifinals on November 21 and 22, with the Davis Cup Final set for November 23 in Bologna.