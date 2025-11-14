DCAA Meet 2025 opens grand, leveled-up fashion

Eight delegations filled the DCNHS oval with saludo performances that blended school pride, vibrant uniforms, and well-rehearsed routines. The festive, carnival-like atmosphere reflected what officials described as a significantly “leveled-up” opening program.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City division superintendent Reynante Solitario, watching the dancers and athletes circle the field, couldn’t hide his pride.

“Ma’am, tan-awa. Level up na gyud mi(Ma’am, look. We’ve really leveled up),” Solitario told SunStar Davao in an interview. “Gilahi gyud namo 360 degrees kay Davao City. Dapat gyud dili basta-basta atong opening (We really made it 360 degrees different because this is Davao City. Our opening shouldn’t be ordinary).”

The improvements were visible — from a fully dressed stage to professional sound engineering to enhanced livestreaming for families and supporters who could not attend in person. For athletes, some participating for the first time, the environment felt both overwhelming and inspiring.

‘Character is the true victory’

Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte represented the city government during the ceremony and read the message of acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who reminded young athletes that sports are more than medals.

“As you compete in your chosen field of sports in the coming days, always remember that beyond medals and victories, the greatest triumph lies in giving your very best,” the mayor’s message read. “Honor your team. Uphold healthy competition and mutual respect. Sports is a test of character, discipline, and fairness.”

He praised parents, teachers, coaches, tournament managers, and technical officials who consistently guide young Dabawenyos.

“The city government of Davao is already proud of you for representing your respective schools with dedication and pride,” he added.

‘A celebration of balance’

In his keynote message, Solitario emphasized that the Dcaa Meet is not merely an inter-school competition — it is a celebration of the values that form well-rounded learners.

“This gathering is more than just an athletic meet,” he told the crowd. “It is a celebration of balance — the balance between athleticism and academics, competition and camaraderie, victory and values.”

He also acknowledged the ongoing support of the city government under acting Mayor Baste Duterte and the leadership of DepEd Region 11 Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo, whom he described as a driving force behind youth development in the region.

Solitario proudly cited Davao City’s consistent dominance in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) and its strong showing in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte, where the division finished as Second Best Performing Division nationwide.

Davao’s sports leaders shine

The superintendent highlighted the recent recognition of three Davao sports leaders in the Gawad Pagkilala sa Larangan ng Sports, awarded by the DepEd Central Office: Deony Ferolino, Davao City Division Sports Officer (gold), Jeah Canoy, Palaro technical official (silver), and coach Aireen Tampos (bronze).

“These recognitions are proof of the passion and dedication of our sports mentors,” Solitario said. “They are the backbone of our athletes’ success.”

SEA Games champ inspires Dabawenyos

One of the most heartfelt moments came from Paul Julyfer Bascon, 2023 SEA Games boxing gold medalist from Panabo City, who shared his journey from small-town dreamer to international medalist.

Facing thousands of young athletes, Bascon admitted she felt nervous onstage, a surprising confession from someone who fights inside a ring.

“First time nako mag-stage, nag-jitters ko,” he said with a laugh. He recalled how he began with badminton before discovering boxing.

Before winning gold in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, he struggled through small local tournaments.

“Start gyud ko sa gamay nga competitions, gamay nga ring (I really started with small competitions, small rings),” he said. “Pero padayon gyud (I just kept going).”

He also emphasized being a student-athlete first.

“Student athlete ko — which means focus sa study before athlete (I’m a student-athlete, which means studies come first before being an athlete),” she said. His story drew cheers from the crowd, many of them dreaming of following a similar path.

Asean School Games qualifiers

Before formally opening the meet, Solitario introduced the Davao City secondary boys basketball team, who will join Central Luzon standouts to form the Philippine delegation to the Asean School Games in Brunei (Nov. 19–30, 2025).

The Davraa athletes include Matt Jeric Cayetano, Jhon Mark Peligrino, Rhysus Bajenting, Rene Clerk Baterbonia, John Mark Sanoria, John Pastor Repompo, Aaron Bayanban, and Aeron Lloyd Luague.

They will team up with Central Luzon players Kenjie Chog Moral, Miguel Lugtu, Janriel Montes, and Jansen Zapata under head coach Jess Linus Evangelio and assistant coach Nathariel Sendio.

“To our young athletes — carry with you the pride of Davao and Pampanga, the spirit of Davraa and Clraa, and the heart of every Filipino learner,” Solitario said.

Festive, unified start

The opening’s theme, “Sports for All: Discipline, Unity, Camaraderie, and Transformation,” echoed throughout the grounds.

As the music swelled and the crowd roared, Solitario declared the much-awaited line:

“In the name of the Department of Education, Division of Davao City, and in partnership with the City Government of Davao… I proudly declare the Davao City Athletic Association Meet for School Year 2025–2026 formally open! Let the games begin!”

The athletes answered with a thunderous cheer—a sound that signaled not just the start of competitions but also the unfolding of new stories of determination, friendship, and transformation in the coming days. MLSA