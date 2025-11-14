Dcaa Meet 2025 opens Nov. 14

Nearly 3,200 student-athletes will compete in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2025, which opens at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, at the Davao City National High School grounds.

"Wala pa naihap sa screening committee kay naa pa gihapon nagsubmit papers karon (The total number of athletes hasn’t been counted by the screening committee yet because some are still submitting their papers today)," Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City sports coordinator Deony Ferolino said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao Thursday, November 13.

Ferolino said the Dcaa Meet will help identify potential athletes for the Davraa Meet 2025. “Our target for gold medals in Davraa is at least 200,” he said, noting that Davao City won 197 golds last year.

He added that in the Palaro, Davao City aims to capture 40 golds, up from 25 last year, to improve the region’s overall ranking from fourth to third. “We’re hoping our athletes can make that leap,” Ferolino said.

The opening program will kick off with a parade of delegates and athletic banners, accompanied by a live performance from Magister Vois.

The DCNHS Centennial Choir will perform the Philippine National Anthem, the division hymn, and local songs.

Key ceremonies include the hoisting of the Dcaa banner, a keynote address, and the oath of sportsmanship and amateurism led by Palarong Pambansa 2025 champion Ariane Kaye Parami, DCNHS’s arnis girls featherweight gold medalist.

Ferolino will administer the oath of officiating officials, while Acting City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte, DepEd Davao City Schools Division superintendent Reynante Solitario, and DepEd Davao regional director Allan G. Farnazo will deliver messages.

The Friendship Cauldron will be lit by top-performing athletes: Alexander James Catarinen (arnis boys bantamweight) and Aethan Razy Fujita (arnis boys half lightweight) of DCNHS, Miguelito A. Bantilan (boxing boys junior 52–54 kg) of Marilog National High School, and Rene Clert Baterbonia (basketball secondary boys MVP) of Ateneo de Davao University.

The DCNHS Cheering Squad's performance will wrap up the ceremonies.

The annual meet also serves as the qualifying event for the Davraa Meet 2025 set in Davao del Norte on February 22 to 28, 2026.

At least 28 sports plus para games will be featured in this year’s city elimnations. Weightlifting has been added this year as a demonstration sport, according to Ferolino.

Last year, DCNHS-powered Unit 1 dominated the 2024 Dcaa Meet, winning 151 gold, 112 silver, and 98 bronze medals. Unit 3 and Unit 2 followed in second and third place. Athletes will compete in arnis, boxing, basketball, swimming, and other events, with medal counts across elementary and secondary divisions determining the overall champions. MLSA