DCNHS, Don Mariano top 2026 DICAA Meet

Digos City National High School (DCNHS) dominated the secondary division, while Don Mariano Marcos Elementary School (DMMES) ruled the elementary level as organizers released the final and official medal tally of the 2026 Digos City Athletic Association (Dicaa) Meet.

DCNHS topped the secondary standings with a commanding haul of 82 gold, 72 silver, and 50 bronze medals, pulling away from runner-up Cor Jesu College Inc., which finished with 49 gold, 30 silver, and 10 bronze medals. Kapatagan National High School placed third with 32 gold, 18 silver, and four bronze medals.

Matti National High School finished fourth with nine gold, 18 silver, and 15 bronze medals, while Digos City Senior High School rounded out the top five with six gold and two silver medals. Other public and private schools also reached the podium across various events, highlighting the depth of competition in the city meet.

In the elementary division, DMMES was the overall champion after collecting 38 gold, 18 silver, and 14 bronze medals. Isaac Abalayan Elementary School placed second with 15 gold, 17 silver, and eight bronze medals, while Arcaflor Maniapao Elementary School settled for third with 14 gold medals.

Education officials credited preparation and discipline for the strong showing of student-athletes across divisions.

Beverly S. Daugdaug, Ed.D., chief of the Curriculum Implementation Division, said teachers and coaches play a vital role in shaping young competitors.

“Pag may target, may gagawin (When you have a goal, you take action). We have lots of things to prepare. Strengthen ourselves, improve ourselves. We teachers and coaches are the instruments for our athletes to win,” Daugdaug said via DepEd Digos City Facebook page on February 1, 2026.

Held under the theme “Atletang Digoseño: Mahusay. Matatag.”, the 2026 Dicaa Meet brought together student-athletes from public and private schools across Digos City, serving as both a showcase of grassroots talent and a proving ground for future regional competitors.

Top performers will advance to the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2026, slated February 23 to 28 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

