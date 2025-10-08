Delos Santos eyes podium in Thailand SEA Games

MANILA – Filipino lifter Albert Ian Delos Santos hopes to achieve more after a record-breaking performance at the World Youth and Junior Championships in Forde, Norway, on Oct. 6.

The 19-year-old pride of Zamboanga City registered a world junior record of 185 kg. on his third attempt in the clean and jerk, finishing eighth in the men's 71kg category.

"It's a sentimental moment for me, something that I have always dreamed of ever since setting foot in youth worlds in 2021," Delos Santos said in an interview, Wednesday.

"Setting a new record is a huge stepping stone for me, and I know that I can achieve more. I just have to trust the process," the 5-foot-8 son of former national lifters Alvin and Diwa added.

Last July, Delos Santos secured the gold (clean and jerk) and silver (total) medals in the Junior division in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. He also bagged two golds and two silvers in the Youth and Junior men's 61 kg. divisions in the 2023 edition held in India.

He bombed out in the 2024 World Youth and Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, because of a back injury and has fully recovered this year, winning the Juniors 67 kg. title with a total of 309 (134-175).

"Two days before we flew out, I felt a pain and stiff sensation in my lower back, and when I would lift, it hurt. My parents sought help from coaches Julius Naranjo and Jerricson Llanos, a physical therapist. I’ve recovered well, not even one year has passed, and everything seems to have worked well, and I am very grateful to have such help from these wonderful people," Delos Santos said.

The second-year financial management student from Universidad de Zamboanga is now setting his sights on the Southeast Asian Games scheduled this December in Thailand.

"I really had to prove myself during youth and junior worlds in Lima, Peru, so I can compete in the SEA Games," Delos Santos said.

When asked if he could win the gold medal, he said, "It's a dream I want to fulfill, but I'll take my chances."

Just like any parent, Alvin takes pride in his son's achievements.

"I am proud because in every competition, he's record is improving. On his breaking the world junior record, I am very happy because in the history of Philippine weightlifting, he's the only one who has done it. I always tell him to take it slowly, as long as there is improvement in his performance, that's okay," Alvin, one of the country's best lifters who is now coaching young kids, said.

Meanwhile, Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) President Monico Puentevella praised Delos Santos and Olympian Elreen Ann Ando, who bagged the bronze medal in the women's 63 kg. category.

Ando, who hails from Cebu City, tallied 131 kg to finish third behind 2020 Olympic gold medalist Ri Suk of North Korea (142kg) and 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Maude Charron of Canada (133 kg).

"To qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 is a mean job. And these two kids are on the right track. Thank God. Hopefully, we can add more. This world championship is a prelude to the Olympics. And this is just the opening salvo. Thanks to the Philippine Sports Commission and our friends in the private sector.. Mabuhay," Puentevalla, who was inducted into the IWF Hall of Fame in 2022, said. PNA