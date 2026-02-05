Deo Cuajao signs with Rain or Shine

Professional adjustment and focus

Three weeks into Rain or Shine training, Cuajao said he is adjusting well.

"So far, sa three weeks, okay kaayo ang vibes. Panagsa ma-differentiate namo ang lahi-lahi nga disiplina kay lahi-lahi man og gigikanan nga team (So far, the vibes are great. We're learning to adjust to different disciplines since we all come from different systems)," he shared.

He arrives early for solo drills before the 9 a.m. team sessions, striving to embody professionalism and be remembered as a committed, reliable player.

Cuajao also looks forward to playing alongside former teammates and players he has long admired.

"Depensa og pag-stick sa role ang gusto nako nga ma-remember (Defense and sticking to my role are what I want to be remembered for)," he said, as he targets growth in his rookie season.

Humble beginnings

Basketball runs in Cuajao’s family. Growing up in Midsayap, he played in inter-purok, inter-color, and inter-barangay leagues, training under his father, June Cuajao.

His high school career took off at Holy Child College of Davao under coaches Ating Sorosara and Roger Rabago, whom he calls “legends.”

Cuajao debuted in Uaap Season 82 in 2019 with the UST Growling Tigers under Coach Aldin Ayo. After the “Sorsogon Bubble” controversy, he transferred to the De La Salle Green Archers for Uaap Season 84 in 2021.

He later joined the Letran Knights for three NCAA seasons, facing his brother Ian Cuajao of the San Sebastian Golden Stags in his final year—both Holy Child products.

Reflecting on his professional leap, Cuajao highlighted his family’s support: "Pagchat gyud nako sa GC nga 'PBA Player nako,' niadto gyud dayon si Papa og simbahan (The moment I told the group chat 'I'm a PBA player,' my dad went straight to church)."

He urged young athletes to keep dreaming big and work hard to make those dreams real. Justeene P. Sayson and Kimberly Reponte, SunStar Interns/DNSC