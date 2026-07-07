DepEd-Davao, city team up to boost 2027 Palaro campaign

The Department of Education (DepE) Davao, in partnership with the Davao City government, has started preparations to improve the region's performance in the 2027 Palarong Pambansa.

DepEd-Davao Regional Director Maria Ines C. Asuncion recently met with Davao City Sports Development Division head Mikey Aportadera to expand the agencies' partnership and strengthen sports development programs for student-athletes.

“Through this collaboration, DepEd Davao Region and the City Government of Davao seek to develop a sustainable program that will better prepare athletes for regional and national competitions,” DepEd-Davao Region said in a Facebook post on July 6.

The meeting produced several proposals, including year-round training programs for student-athletes, competency development for sports coordinators and training directors, and specialized support for various sporting events.

The initiative complements the city government's Atong Taga-an og Oportunidad ang Nangandoy nga Atleta (Ato Na) Athletes' Scholarship Program, which provides educational and athletic opportunities for student-athletes representing Davao City in national and international competitions.

DepEd-Davao said it is beginning preparations as early as July 2026 to build on the region's recent gains and deliver a stronger showing in next year's national meet. The agency also plans to invest in long-term athlete development, strengthen coaches' and trainers' capabilities, and create more opportunities for student-athletes across the region to compete at the national level.

The 2027 Palarong Pambansa will take place in Quezon City, although organizers have yet to announce the official schedule. The annual games are typically held in July during the school break.

Davao Region finished third overall in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa with 34 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze medals. The National Capital Region topped the medal standings, followed by Calabarzon.

The region improved from its fourth-place finish in 2025, although it collected fewer gold medals than the 43 it won the previous year. RGP