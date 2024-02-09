Digos lawyer Fernandez wins January Datba title

Digos City-based lawyer Marc Fernandez booked the first ticket to the Bowler of the Year (BOTY) 2024 grand championship by clinching the Datba January 2024 monthly finals tournament title at the SM Lanang bowling center held on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Fernandez toppled 1,255 pinfalls in the six-game qualifying event, earning him a twice-to-beat advantage.

He bested Dabawenyos Art Galendez (1,246), Ulysses Caturan (1,218), and Rodrigo "Bam" Tongo II (1,212) who claimed the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

In the three-player shootout, Galendez hit 194 pinfalls, prevailing over BOTY 2023 champion Caturan (173) and Tongo (150) to arrange a title clash against Fernandez.

During the championship, Galendez initially took the lead with a 202-170 victory over Fernandez in the first game.

However, Fernandez made a strong comeback, defeating Galendez, 243-184, securing both the championship trophy and the top cash prize in the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba)-organized tournament.

Galendez settled for the runner-up honors, Caturan placed third, and Tongo finished fourth.