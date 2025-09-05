DLSU, Zus Coffee gun for second wins

THE De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers and the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles gun for back-to-back wins when the Davao Invitational Volleyball Tournament 2025 resumes Friday, September 5, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Gym in Bo. Obrero, Davao City.

On opening day, the Lady Spikers swept the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers, 25–21, 25–22, 25–18, while the Thunderbelles downed the Farm Fresh Foxies in straight sets, 25–21, 25–20, 25–22.

CSB came out swinging in the opener, drilling four straight points to grab momentum. But errors started to pile up, and DLSU took full advantage. Team captain Angel Canino, Katrina Del Castillo, Amie Provido, and Shane Reterta hammered in attacks that swung the set back their way. The Blazers tried to answer with blocks and heavy swings, but the Lady Spikers tightened their defense and pulled away to take the set.

The second frame followed a similar script. CSB jumped to a quick 2–0 lead, but a service error cracked the door open. Canino pounced with a kill, and DLSU’s front line began to dominate. The Blazers rallied late and forced a few DLSU miscues, but the Lady Spikers held their nerve and closed it out, 25–22.

DLSU controlled the third set behind Angel Canino’s steady attacks and a service ace that widened the gap. CSB tried to rally, but the Lady Spikers’ defense shut the door before Jillian Santos smashed the match-winning cross-court hit for the sweep.

DLSU and Zus Coffee will clash against each other in the 5 p.m. curtain raiser on Day 2 of the four-day tournament. The 7 p.m. game pits CSB Lady Blazers against Farm Fresh Foxies.

Madayaw Sports Davao is the organizer of the volleyfest, with the City Mayor’s Office (CMO) and The Royal Mandaya Hotel (TRMH) as main presenters. Genesis 88 Construction, Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center, Open Space Café and Bar, the Office of the Vice Mayor, the Office of the Second Congressional District, Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, and Puwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat also back the event. MLSA