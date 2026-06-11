Drama, Fortes lead Pride Run Davao winners

Hundreds of runners filled the streets around SM Lanang on Sunday, June 7, as Pride Run 2026 Davao celebrated fitness, diversity, and community through an out-and-back race featuring 1K, 3K, 5K, 10K, and 16K categories.

Kyle Andrei Drama powered his way to the men's 16-kilometer title, clocking one hour, eight minutes, and 21 seconds to lead the longest race of the day.

Drama finished comfortably ahead of Jerald Lucernas, who crossed the line in 1:14:56, while Mavis Montecillo placed third overall in the men's division in 1:28:46.

In the women's 16K race, Trisha Louise Fortes topped the field in 1:30:34. April Dawn Reyes secured second place with a time of 1:39:06, while Lovely Jane Aguilon completed the podium in 1:43:50.

The event also highlighted inclusivity through its non-binary divisions. Carl Jehuhazar Imboc captured the 16K non-binary title in 2:02:06, followed by Myrvonne Pangapalan and Anjy Taylor Abanto.

Raffy Villanueva dominated the men's 10K race, finishing in 40 minutes and 20 seconds. Joseph Suriba placed second in 54:15, while Colin Calamba took third in 55:29.

University of Mindanao’s Kate Duffy Gel McDowell edged the women's 10K field with a winning time of 42:33. Faith Marie Ocon of Calinana National High School followed closely behind in 42:40, while Analyn Turno finished third in 51:19.

Denver Prior led the non-binary 10K division after posting a time of 49:00.

The 5K race produced one of the day's fastest performances as Rhianne Mae Mañacap crossed the finish line in 20:34 to win the women's title and record a faster time than the men's champion.

Cristopher Batucan claimed the men's 5K crown in 24:11, ahead of Angelo Bonleon and Mark Manglicmot.

Rey Acido topped the non-binary 5K division in 35:44.

In the 3K race, Adnan Canapia emerged victorious in the men's category after clocking 14:36, while Chelsea Muriel Montecillo ruled the women's division in 15:32. Rezalvacion Baneke won the non-binary category in 19:57.

Meanwhile, Eric Luda’s pet won the male 1K dog division in 4:38, surpassing those of Joel Suarez (9:39) and Philip Palma (19:13). Angeli Gonzales captured the female 1K dog title in 5:43. Francesca Dianne Solis and Christine Anne Gaspar completed the women's podium.

Organizers said the annual event brought together runners of different ages, backgrounds, and identities, turning the roads around SM Lanang into a celebration of endurance, personal achievement, inclusivity, and pride.

RunRio Inc. organized the race in partnership with Davao City-based event manager Kenneth Sai of KinetixSports. MLSA