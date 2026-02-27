Durians defend Davraa basketball title, eyes back-to-back Palaro gold

The Davao City Durians, led by the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) Blue Knights, stormed past the Davao de Oro Golden Thunderbolts 71-50 on Friday morning to successfully defend their Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet championship at the Rotary Gym in Tagum City.

With the win, the Dabawenyos will don the Davao Region Eagles' colors once again as they set their sights on defending their Palarong Pambansa title in Agusan del Sur, following their historic gold-medal performance in Ilocos Norte last year.

“Very grateful and overwhelmed. Thank you, Lord! Extra motivated to defend our title in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa,” said head coach Jess Linus Evangelio, a multi-titled mentor whose guidance has fueled Davao City’s basketball dominance. “They are very happy.”

When asked if the team would take a break after the championship, Evangelio added with a smile, “Pero for this day lang. Ngayong Monday balik nanaman training (Just for today. We’ll be back to training on Monday).”

He also took a moment to acknowledge the support behind the team. “Thank you, Davao City, for cheering us on. Thank you to the Cayetano family for always being there. Thank you to our supportive parents who encourage every practice and game. And of course, thank you to the Ateneo community for believing in our team and celebrating this victory with us.”

Matt Jerrick J. Cayetano, a 16-year-old Grade 11 Blue Knight who has been playing basketball since age four, said, “I feel happy and truly blessed that the Lord gave us this championship and gave us the chance to play in the Palarong Pambansa. I’m so happy because I’m with my teammates, and this experience at the Davraa Meet is really memorable.”

Cayetano, who also helped Davao City claim gold in last year’s Palarong Pambansa, described the team’s focus for the months ahead. “Goal namin is mag back-to-back champion sa Palarong Pambansa. Practice lang, hard work, support from family, and each other sa team namin (Our goal is to become back-to-back champions in the Palarong Pambansa. It’s all about practice, hard work, and support from our families and from each other on the team),” he said.

The Durians’ roster also featured Ateneans Rhysus Rafael B. Bajenting, Rene Clert N. Baterbonia, Aaron Joash E. Bayanban, Al Ivx M. Damag, Aeron Lloyd F. Luague, Jhonmark J. Peligrino, Elijah Wayne Quintao, John Leisley P. Repompo, John Mark E. Sanoria, Gerald D. Siason, and Marcus Nino P. Sisican, along with Edryle Jhon R. Tanud-Tanud (Rizal Memorial Colleges), Paul Stephen E. Estandarte (Lamb of God Sped Academy), and Gian Carlo Bulasa (Elias B. Lopez MNHS). Bryan Ric Constantino assisted Evangelio in coaching duties. MLSA