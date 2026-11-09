Eala calls season 'life-changing'

ALEX Eala struggled to hold back tears as she reflected on a season that changed her life after losing to American Claire Liu in the final of the 2026 Hong Kong Tennis Open on Sunday.

“This season has just ... It's changed my life. It's changed my life for the better,” the 21-year-old Filipina said during the trophy presentation ceremony.

“I'm incredibly proud of the work we've put in this year. And we're the only ones who truly know what it took to arrive at this point in our journey.”

Eala also thanked her family, coaches, tournament organizers, and supporters, saying their presence had given greater meaning to her journey.

“Wrapping up this year, you guys do not know how much meaning you add on top of what I do, and how much of a pleasure it is to go about my life sharing these moments with you all. So I'm forever grateful,” she told the crowd.