Eala calls season 'life-changing'

ALEX Eala struggled to hold back tears as she reflected on a season that changed her life after losing to American Claire Liu in the final of the 2026 Hong Kong Tennis Open on Sunday.
“This season has just ... It's changed my life. It's changed my life for the better,” the 21-year-old Filipina said during the trophy presentation ceremony.
“I'm incredibly proud of the work we've put in this year. And we're the only ones who truly know what it took to arrive at this point in our journey.”
Eala also thanked her family, coaches, tournament organizers, and supporters, saying their presence had given greater meaning to her journey.
“Wrapping up this year, you guys do not know how much meaning you add on top of what I do, and how much of a pleasure it is to go about my life sharing these moments with you all. So I'm forever grateful,” she told the crowd.
The emotional speech came after Eala fell 3-6, 0-6 to Liu in the championship match of the WTA 250 tournament, missing the chance to claim her second title of the season.
The match started evenly, with both players exchanging service breaks in the opening six games. But Liu took control after the score reached 3-3, winning nine consecutive games to seal the victory in 1 hour and 33 minutes.
Despite the one-sided second set, Liu said the score did not fully reflect the battle on court.
“I feel like even though it was 6-0 in the second, every game was back and forth,” Liu said after the match.
“She had chances, I think, in almost every single game. I don't think the score shows the full story. It was definitely really close at each point. I feel like it was almost, like, to win a point, you had to hit a winner. I think we both played some really good tennis.”
The victory gave Liu, ranked No. 102 in the WTA rankings, her first singles title on the tour. She also completed the tournament without dropping a set.
For Eala, the Hong Kong final marked her third appearance in a WTA Tour singles championship match. She lost to Maya Joint in the 2025 Eastbourne final before capturing her maiden WTA title at the 2026 Washington Open.
The second-seeded Eala reached the Hong Kong final after defeating Australian Emerson Jones, Czech Tereza Valentova, Croatian Antonia Ruzic and Greek former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari.
Although she ended her campaign without another championship, Eala is set to reach a career-high world No. 15 when the WTA rankings update, capping a breakthrough year for Philippine tennis.
She closed her speech with a message of gratitude and confidence in what lies ahead.
“This is only the beginning. And this one, like all of them, is ours,” she said, acknowledging her team. WTA/FROM THE WIRES