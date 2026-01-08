Eala cruises into ASB quarterfinals

Philippines’ Alexandra Eala moved swiftly into her fourth career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz quarterfinal, overwhelming Petra Marcinko 6-0, 6-2 Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Though both were junior contemporaries, the Filipina is just seven months older than the former World No. 1 junior from Croatia; Thursday marked their first singles encounter at any professional or junior international level. Eala raced to an early lead and never let up, wrapping up the match in just 63 minutes.

"I'm so happy with how I was able to compete and handle the different situations on court," Eala said, reflecting on the contrast to her grueling 2-hour, 40-minute first-round victory. "Every start of the year comes differently: new year, new story, and that goes for everybody. I'm happy with how I'm starting ... it's difficult, everyone at this level gives you certain challenges, but again, I'm happy with how I'm playing."

Eala’s performance was flawless in key moments: she converted all six break-point chances and saved five of six faced against her. She began the match by winning the first seven games and finished strong with a six-game streak after trailing 1-2.

Marcinko had entered the match on an 11-match winning streak, closing 2025 with two ITF World Tennis Tour titles in the UAE—a W75 in Fujairah and a W100 in Dubai—before defeating Camila Osorio in Auckland’s opening round.

Eala now holds a perfect 2-0 record against Croatian players in WTA main-draw matches, following her earlier win over Donna Vekic.

In the quarterfinals, she will face No. 5 seed Magda Linette, who beat unseeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. Eala is aiming for her first victory against the 33-year-old, having lost their previous two meetings, including a grass-court showdown in Nottingham last year. FROM THE WIRES/WTA