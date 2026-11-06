Eala digs deep, delivers

ALEXANDRA Eala leaned on her mental toughness to overcome a spirited challenge from Czech teenager Tereza Valentova, securing a 6-4, 7-6 (7) victory Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Prudential Hong Kong Open.

The second-seeded Filipina needed one hour and 54 minutes to seal the win, saving three match points in a tense second-set tiebreak after Valentova threatened to force a deciding set.

“It was a very difficult, very, very intense match. And I'm super happy with how I fought through it,” Eala said in a post-match press conference video via Sports Action HK. “I really had to dig deep.”

The victory marked Eala's first win over Valentova in three meetings and her first career tour-level victory against a Czech opponent after 10 previous losses.

Eala started strongly, breaking early to take a 3-0 lead before Valentova fought back to level the opening set at 4-4.

The 21-year-old Filipino held her ground in the crucial ninth game, saving three break points before breaking Valentova at love to take the set, 6-4.

Valentova seized the momentum in the second set, breaking Eala to move ahead 4-2. But Eala refused to give in, fighting back to level the score at 5-5 and force a tiebreak.

She raced to a 5-0 advantage in the tiebreak, only for Valentova to mount another comeback and save three match points. Eala eventually held her nerve to close out the match, 9-7.

Asked what she did differently after losing to Valentova in their two previous encounters, Eala said she focused on improving her game and staying mentally present.

“I don't necessarily think that it's because it's the third time and the saying goes like that,” she said, referring to the familiar phrase, "third time's the charm."

“But I really did try to stay present. And it was proven very difficult, as you could all see,” she added. “I think the mental fortitude was key in today's match.”

Eala also acknowledged the physical demands of the contest, saying exhaustion comes with competing against opponents who are equally determined to win.

“Being tired, like I said in my last interview, maybe if you saw it, is a blessing,” she said.

The Filipina added that she gives everything physically and mentally against equally motivated opponents.

“At the end of the day, I'm an athlete. So yeah, I get tired, I recover, and then I go back, and I do it again,” she said.

Eala also expressed gratitude to the Filipino community in Hong Kong, particularly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who took time off work, bought tickets, and traveled to support her campaign.

Asked to deliver a message to the supporters who had made sacrifices to watch her play, Eala responded in Filipino.

“Maraming-maraming salamat sa mga nag-leave, bumili ng tickets, sa mga bumiyahe, lahat ng mga OFW dito sa Hong Kong, kasi nararamdaman ko talaga lahat. Thank you (Thank you so much to everyone who took leave, bought tickets, and traveled, especially all the OFWs here in Hong Kong. I truly feel all your support. Thank you),” she said.

The victory marked Eala's seventh tour-level quarterfinal appearance this season and her second in as many weeks following her run in Tokyo. It was also the 10th tour-level quarterfinal of her career.

She improved her 2026 season record to 38 wins, including 27 on hard courts. Eala also saved nine of the 12 break points she faced and converted all four of her opportunities.

Eala will next face Croatia's Antonia Ruzic in Friday's quarterfinal. It will be their first meeting. MLSA WITH WTA