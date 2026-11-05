Eala draws strength from Filipino fans

ALEXANDRA Eala drew strength from a strong Filipino crowd as she turned in a composed performance to defeat Australian lucky loser Emerson Jones in straight sets and advance to the second round of the Prudential Hong Kong Open on Tuesday evening.
The Filipina second seed, who rose to a career-high No. 17 in the WTA PIF Rankings this week, delighted the crowd with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in one hour and 23 minutes, with Filipino flags, handmade signs and photographs of the rising tennis star filling the stands.
For Eala, the warm reception from fellow Filipinos made the victory even more memorable, particularly as she wrapped up another remarkable season close to home.
“I cannot say enough how much I enjoy playing in front of you guys,” Eala said during her post-match interview.
“There are a few places in the world that would be better to cap off this season, this amazing season filled with all of you guys, than here in Hong Kong, very close to home,” she added.
Eala also took time to acknowledge the Filipino supporters who came out to cheer her on.
“Marami akong nakikita na bandila. Marami akong nakikita na may dalang kartolina, mga litrato. Kaya maraming salamat, mga kababayan (I see so many flags. I see so many people carrying cardboard signs and photos. Thank you very much, my fellow Filipinos). Thank you!” she said.
The 21-year-old made a commanding start, racing to a 4-0 lead in the opening set. Jones, who entered the main draw following the withdrawal of American Alycia Parks, fought back to cut the deficit to 4-3 before Eala held her ground to take the set, 6-4.
The Filipina carried her momentum into the second set, building a 5-1 advantage. Jones managed to recover one break, but Eala stayed composed to close out the match, 6-3.
Despite the competitive battle, Eala had nothing but praise for her Australian opponent.
“Yeah, it was a really good match. Emerson is such a sweetheart off the court and such a great player on the court,” she said. “So, looking forward to many more matches together in the future.”
Eala will next face Czech teenager Tereza Valentova, who defeated qualifier Himeno Sakatsume, 6-3, 7-5, in another first-round match Tuesday.
The second-round encounter offers Eala another opportunity to build on her strong campaign, with the Filipino crowd expected to remain firmly behind her.
In other first-round action, top seed Sorana Cirstea rallied from an early break down in the deciding set to defeat Maria Timofeeva, 7-6, 1-6, 7-5. She will next face American Mary Stoiana, who upset seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in straight sets Monday.
Fifth seed Talia Gibson also advanced after overcoming a 5-3 deficit in the opening set to beat Oleksandra Oliynykova, 7-6, 6-1.
However, seventh seed Liudmila Samsonova suffered an upset at the hands of Alexandra Shubladze. Making her WTA Tour main-draw debut, Shubladze recovered from losing the first set to win, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. WTA/FROM THE WIRES