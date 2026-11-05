Eala draws strength from Filipino fans

ALEXANDRA Eala drew strength from a strong Filipino crowd as she turned in a composed performance to defeat Australian lucky loser Emerson Jones in straight sets and advance to the second round of the Prudential Hong Kong Open on Tuesday evening.

The Filipina second seed, who rose to a career-high No. 17 in the WTA PIF Rankings this week, delighted the crowd with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in one hour and 23 minutes, with Filipino flags, handmade signs and photographs of the rising tennis star filling the stands.

For Eala, the warm reception from fellow Filipinos made the victory even more memorable, particularly as she wrapped up another remarkable season close to home.

“I cannot say enough how much I enjoy playing in front of you guys,” Eala said during her post-match interview.

“There are a few places in the world that would be better to cap off this season, this amazing season filled with all of you guys, than here in Hong Kong, very close to home,” she added.

Eala also took time to acknowledge the Filipino supporters who came out to cheer her on.

“Marami akong nakikita na bandila. Marami akong nakikita na may dalang kartolina, mga litrato. Kaya maraming salamat, mga kababayan (I see so many flags. I see so many people carrying cardboard signs and photos. Thank you very much, my fellow Filipinos). Thank you!” she said.