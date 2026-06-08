Eala eyes Birmingham crown

Eala, ranked No. 37 in the world, dropped her first set of the tournament but showed composure in the deciding frame, breaking serve at a crucial stage before closing out the victory on her second match point after nearly two hours on court.

The win extended an impressive week for the 21-year-old Filipina, who entered the tournament seeking her first title on grass after finishing runner-up at the Eastbourne Open last year.

Masarova tested Eala throughout the contest, particularly in the second set when the Swiss qualifier shifted momentum with powerful serving that included five aces. But Eala regained control in the decider, using her consistency from the baseline and steady shot-making to weather the challenge.

The semifinal victory followed another commanding performance in the quarterfinals, where Eala defeated Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 6-3, 6-2.

Against Sawangkaew, Eala overcame early pressure by saving four break points in the opening game before taking control with aggressive returns and timely service breaks. The victory marked her third consecutive straight-set win of the tournament and underscored her growing comfort on grass.

Eala has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two seasons. The 2022 junior US Open champion became the first Filipina to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal at the Miami Open in 2025. She later reached the Eastbourne final, earned her first Grand Slam main-draw victory, and captured her maiden WTA 125 title in Guadalajara.

Standing in her way is Czech rising star Nikola Bartunkova, who advanced to the championship match after defeating American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Bartunkova, the tournament's fifth seed, appeared headed for a comfortable victory after building a set-and-a-break advantage. Krueger fought back to level the second set, but the Czech teenager responded under pressure, saving two set points to force a tiebreak and surviving two more before converting her second match point.

The 20-year-old Bartunkova is making her debut grass-court campaign and is enjoying one of the strongest stretches of her young career. Ranked No. 69 in the world, she reached the third round of this year's Australian Open after coming through qualifying and later advanced to the round of 16 at the Rome Masters.

The championship match will be the first meeting between Eala and Bartunkova. LEXUS BIRMINGHAM OPEN 2026/ FROM THE WIRES