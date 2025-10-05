Eala falls in Wuhan after Suzhou heartbreak

Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala saw her Wuhan Open campaign end early after bowing to Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, in the first round of the qualifiers on Saturday, October 4, 2025, in China.

Eala forced a deciding set but fell behind 0-3 and never recovered, unable to extend her run in what has been a grueling Asian swing. The 19-year-old also took a medical timeout in the third set before Uchijima sealed the two-hour, 11-minute duel.

The loss came just a day after another tough setback in the Suzhou Open WTA 125, where the world No. 58 Filipino dropped a heartbreaking quarterfinal match to Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Eala, seeded fourth in Suzhou, had fought back from a set down and even held match point at 40-15 while leading 6-5 in the decider. But Golubic clawed her way back, forcing a tiebreak and sweeping it, 7-0.

Despite the back-to-back exits, Eala’s performances reflect her growing consistency and grit across Asia. The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist has played five straight three-set matches since her semifinal finish at the Jingshan Tennis Open on September 27 — a stretch that tested both her endurance and composure.

Eala is set to continue her Asian campaign at the Japan Open, followed by stints in the Guangzhou Open and Hong Kong Open, as she looks to regain momentum and finish strong in the closing stretch of the season.