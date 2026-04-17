Eala falls to Fernandez in Stuttgart opene

Alexandra Eala bowed to Leylah Fernandez, 6-1, 6-4, in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Tuesday, as the Canadian leaned on a sharp forehand to secure the straight-sets win.

Fernandez, who entered the tournament with a 4-9 record this season, used the match as a reset. She took control early and stayed composed to book a second-round spot.

The match marked their first meeting, with Fernandez taking the early head-to-head edge.

Fernandez set the tone right away. After holding serve to open, she attacked the net and fired forehand winners to create pressure. Eala saved an initial break point, but Fernandez forced another chance and converted for a 2-0 lead.

She went on to win five straight games before Eala got on the board at 5-1 with a backhand winner. Fernandez then closed the opening set in 36 minutes.

Fernandez carried the momentum into the second set, breaking for a 2-1 lead and backing it up with a hold for 3-1. She extended the gap to 5-2 before Eala mounted a late push.

Eala saved two match points and broke to trim the lead to 5-3. She then moved ahead 0-30 in the next game, threatening a comeback, but Fernandez steadied and closed out the match.

Fernandez’s forehand proved decisive. She finished with 13 forehand winners, many coming at key moments, including those that set up her opening break and helped her hold control in the second set.

Eala showed flashes, particularly in her late surge, but struggled to find rhythm early on clay as Fernandez dictated play from the baseline.

The win sends Fernandez into the second round, while Eala exits early in her Stuttgart campaign. FROM THE WIRES