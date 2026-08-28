Eala, Jovic put on a show at US Open exhibition

Alex Eala fell 6-3 to good friend Iva Jovic in a one-set exhibition match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday as part of the US Open’s “Stars of the Open” program.

The result was secondary to the celebration, with Eala and Jovic taking part in several lighthearted activities for fans ahead of the tournament.

Eala, now ranked No. 18 in the world, returns to New York a year after she was ranked No. 75 and made history by winning her first Grand Slam main-draw match.

The Filipina was welcomed by a strong Filipino presence at Arthur Ashe Stadium as she took the court against Jovic, the world No. 14.

Jovic made the quicker start, breaking Eala’s serve for a 2-0 lead. Eala answered with a break of her own to level the set at 2-2 before Jovic regained control and closed out the exhibition, 6-3.

The match featured several playful moments, including a mid-match appearance by 13-year-old Amanda Marcano-James of the Harlem Junior Tennis Program, who joined Eala and Jovic for a brief two-on-one rally.

Near the end of the exhibition, Eala and Jovic also invited their fathers, Mike Eala and Bojan Jovic, onto the court for a lighthearted father-daughter doubles segment.

Eala will wrap up her US Open fan-week activities Friday with media appearances and a guest appearance with tennis legend Andy Roddick during a live podcast recording.

She will begin her US Open campaign in the first round against a qualifier, with her opponent yet to be determined. FROM THE WIRES