Eala leads PSA’s September honorees

Tennis star Alex Eala lit up the global stage in September, capturing her first-ever WTA singles title and leading a banner month for Philippine athletes across different fronts.

Fresh from her breakthrough win in the US Open main draw last August, the 20-year-old ace carried her momentum to Mexico, where she clinched the Guadalajara 125 Open crown. Eala fought with trademark grit and fire, rallying from a set down to outlast Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3; a victory that marked a defining moment in her young career.

Her milestone triumph earned her the top spot in the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s (PSA) list of outstanding athletes for September 2025.

But Eala wasn’t alone in bringing pride to the country. Filipino athletes across disciplines made sure the month would be remembered as one of the brightest in recent sports memory.

Honor roll

Pole vault star EJ Obiena once again soared above the rest, staging and winning the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge at the Ayala Triangle Gardens. Obiena cleared 5.80 meters, his season’s best, to beat foreign rivals and delight hometown fans with a golden performance.

The Alas Pilipinas Men’s Volleyball Team made history in front of their home crowd at the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship, stunning world No. 21 Egypt, 29-27, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, for the Philippines’ first-ever win in the global tournament. Alas nearly pushed into the Last 16 but fell just short in a five-set thriller against No. 14 Iran.

In darts, Lovely Mae “Bebang” Orbeta hit the bull’s-eye, literally and figuratively, as she claimed the World Darts Federation (WDF) World Cup title in Gyeonggi-do, Korea. Orbeta dominated seasoned American Paula Murphy, 7-2, in the finals to secure the historic gold for the Philippines.

Former soft tennis standout Bambi Zoleta showed her versatility by winning two gold medals in the World Pickleball Championship Tier 5 in Bali. She topped the women’s singles 19+ 4.5 category with a 21-15 victory over Indonesia’s Angie Bong, then teamed up with Patricia Raymundo to crush Marine Demol and Mila Yatmi, 21-6, in doubles play.

Team triumphs

Also joining the PSA’s September honor roll were Joseph Arcilla, Samuel Nuguit, Patrick Mendoza, Bien Zoleta, Princess Catindig, and Christy Sañosa, who led the Philippines to victory in the mixed team division of the 9th Asian Soft Tennis Championships in Mungyeong City, Korea.

Adding to the month’s string of wins, the Philippine delegation also bagged the Overall Nation Championship Trophy at the FIA Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship in Sri Lanka. PSA/FROM THE WIRES