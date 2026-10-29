Eala rallies to set Shnaider rematch

Alexandra Eala rallied from a set down to beat Australia’s Talia Gibson 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday, setting up a rematch with Diana Shnaider in the Toray Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals in Tokyo.

The eighth-seeded Filipina dropped the opening set but found her rhythm, winning 12 of the final 14 games to close out the second-round match in one hour and 53 minutes.

Eala’s victory sets up another showdown with third-seeded Shnaider, who defeated qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in 2 hours, 31 minutes.

The two rising stars met last week at the BNB Ningbo Open in China, where Shnaider won 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. Their upcoming quarterfinal will be their second professional meeting, adding another chapter to a developing rivalry between two of the world’s top left-handed players.

“The first set was difficult, but I had my chances,” Eala said after her win over Gibson. “So I knew that if I kept my concentration, I would have more chances.”

The 21-year-old took advantage of that opportunity after Gibson failed to serve out the opening set at 5-3. Although the Australian eventually secured the set in the next game with a net cord, Eala carried the momentum into the second.

Her sharper returns and superior movement helped her take control, and she dominated the deciding set to complete the comeback.

Gibson, 22, continued to fight despite falling behind. She produced one of the match’s best rallies on match point, surviving a 24-shot baseline exchange before firing a forehand into the opposite corner. Eala responded by closing out the match on her second opportunity with a service winner.

The victory marked Eala’s eighth quarterfinal appearance of the year, including six at tour level. It also marked her first quarterfinal since she won her maiden WTA title in Washington in August.

Eala had struggled to find her footing during the early part of the Asian swing, winning just one match across her first three tournaments. Her Tokyo run offers a timely boost as she looks to build on her breakthrough season.

Shnaider, meanwhile, reached her eighth quarterfinal of 2026 and her third consecutive quarterfinal during the Asian swing, following her runs in Wuhan and Ningbo.

The Russian faced a tougher challenge than the scoreline might suggest against Sasnovich, ranked No. 112. The 32-year-old Belarusian struck 29 winners, including 14 in the second set, which she sealed with a sharply angled backhand passing shot.

Shnaider regained control in the third as Sasnovich’s unforced errors mounted to 62.

“It’s definitely sometimes tough to play someone who already won two matches in qualifying and one match in the main draw when you’re just starting your first match on a new surface,” Shnaider said.

“She played an unbelievable second set — very high quality, I think. Not much I could have done there. But in the third set I was just trying to fight for every point and see if she could keep up the same level as in the second set.”

Although Shnaider won their most recent encounter, Eala holds a victory over her from their junior days. The Filipina won their only junior meeting, 6-1, 6-3, in the third round of the Osaka Junior Championships in 2019.

Their Tokyo quarterfinal will give Eala a chance to even the score at the professional level and extend her resurgence in the Asian swing. WTA/FROM THE WIRES