Eala reaches Asian Games semis

Alex Eala knows the expectations are growing. So does the crowd.
But when she steps onto the court, the Philippines’ rising tennis star says she has learned to narrow her focus to what matters most: the ball, the court and the next point.
That mindset carried Eala into the Asian Games semifinals Wednesday as the world No. 18 defeated Taiwan’s Joanna Garland 7-5, 6-0 in a quarterfinal match at the Asian Games tennis competition in Nagoya.
Eala, 21, overcame a tight opening set before taking control in the second, winning 11 consecutive games to close out the match.
“On court, it’s me and the ball and the court,” Eala said when asked how she handles the growing pressure from Filipino fans who expect her to win the gold medal.
She acknowledged that expectations come with being a top-seeded player, but she has learned to accept the challenges of both winning and losing.
“As a professional tennis player and a competitive tennis player, losing comes,” she said. “You have to understand that losing is part of the job and losing is always a possibility.”
For Eala, that uncertainty is also what makes tennis compelling.
“You never know what’s going to happen and you can’t let your guard down,” she said. “I think that also contributes to my pursuit of excellence and my pursuit of the best version of myself.”
The Filipino fans in the stands offered a reminder of just how much Eala’s profile has grown.
Eala has emerged as one of the Philippines’ most prominent tennis players, fueling renewed interest in the sport at home. Last month, she became the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour singles title.
Her run at the Asian Games has added another chapter to a breakthrough year.
Eala said representing the Philippines in major multisport competitions carries meaning beyond rankings and individual results.
“Ang pagre-represent sa bansa ko at paglalaro sa ganitong mga games — SEA Games, Asian Games at sana Olympics — malapit talaga sila sa puso ko at malaking bahagi ng mga pangarap ko (Representing my country and playing these types of games — the SEA Games, Asian Games and hopefully the Olympics — they’re very close to my heart and a big part of my dreams),” Eala said.
She also values the chance to compete alongside her national teammates.
“I get to be with my teammates,” Eala said. “I think these events are really fun, really competitive, and a great experience for me, both in terms of learning and just experiencing.”
That commitment led Eala to choose the Asian Games over the China Open, a decision that could carry financial and ranking consequences on the WTA Tour.
“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “But representing the country and playing these types of games … they’re very close to my heart and a big part of my dreams.”
Eala also showed respect for Garland, who struggled emotionally after the match.
The two players are friends, and Eala praised Garland’s performance despite the one-sided second set.
“I think we are good friends,” Eala said. “That’s what I remember her for the most: being a good person.”
Eala also highlighted Garland’s powerful game, including her serve and groundstrokes.
“She’s a great player, obviously has really good high-quality shots, she has a lot of power, great serve,” Eala said. “Many good qualities and obviously is a fighter.”
The match reflected that fight early.
Eala described the opening set as a battle filled with breaks, long games and tight points.
“It was a really close first set,” she said. “A lot of breaks and some good hitting. … I think maybe I just had my way in the important points and I got a couple more during those tight moments.”
Once she found her rhythm, Eala took control.
The second set lasted only 27 minutes as she shut Garland out 6-0 to secure her place in the final four.
The Asian Games gold medalist will earn a qualification spot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, adding another layer of significance to the competition.
Eala was scheduled to return to action Wednesday evening for women’s doubles, giving her little time to celebrate the singles victory.
The demanding schedule is familiar territory.
“The WTA Tour and the tennis tour in general are very rigorous, so it’s kind of part of my life to have quick turnovers,” Eala said. “Just try to plan, take it day by day and prioritize health.”
For now, she is taking the tournament one match at a time.
With a semifinal berth secured and Filipino fans continuing to rally behind her, Eala remains focused on the task in front of her — not the expectations waiting beyond it. MLSA WITH POC MEDIA POOL