Eala reaches Asian Games semis

She acknowledged that expectations come with being a top-seeded player, but she has learned to accept the challenges of both winning and losing.

“As a professional tennis player and a competitive tennis player, losing comes,” she said. “You have to understand that losing is part of the job and losing is always a possibility.”

For Eala, that uncertainty is also what makes tennis compelling.

“You never know what’s going to happen and you can’t let your guard down,” she said. “I think that also contributes to my pursuit of excellence and my pursuit of the best version of myself.”

The Filipino fans in the stands offered a reminder of just how much Eala’s profile has grown.

Eala has emerged as one of the Philippines’ most prominent tennis players, fueling renewed interest in the sport at home. Last month, she became the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour singles title.

Her run at the Asian Games has added another chapter to a breakthrough year.

Eala said representing the Philippines in major multisport competitions carries meaning beyond rankings and individual results.

“Ang pagre-represent sa bansa ko at paglalaro sa ganitong mga games — SEA Games, Asian Games at sana Olympics — malapit talaga sila sa puso ko at malaking bahagi ng mga pangarap ko (Representing my country and playing these types of games — the SEA Games, Asian Games and hopefully the Olympics — they’re very close to my heart and a big part of my dreams),” Eala said.

She also values the chance to compete alongside her national teammates.

“I get to be with my teammates,” Eala said. “I think these events are really fun, really competitive, and a great experience for me, both in terms of learning and just experiencing.”

That commitment led Eala to choose the Asian Games over the China Open, a decision that could carry financial and ranking consequences on the WTA Tour.

“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “But representing the country and playing these types of games … they’re very close to my heart and a big part of my dreams.”