Eala storms into Jingshan quarters

Alex Eala rolled into the quarterfinals of the Jingshan Tennis Open in China, crushing Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi, 6-0, 6-3, on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The 20-year-old top seed came out firing, sweeping the first set without dropping a game. Yamaguchi showed some fight in the second and closed the gap to 4-3, but Eala slammed the door by winning the last two games to seal the straight-sets win.

The Filipina opened her campaign on Tuesday with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 victory over Belarusian Aliona Falei, surviving a late rally before finishing strong in just under two hours.

Eala has been riding a wave of confidence after capturing her first WTA125 title in Guadalajara earlier this month and reaching the quarterfinals in São Paulo. The run has lifted her to a career-high No. 58 in the WTA rankings.

She now awaits either China’s Jia-Jing Lu or India’s Riya Bhatia for a place in the semifinals. MLSA