Eala storms into Jingshan quarters

HEAVY FAVORITE. Top-seed Alex Eala of the Philippines stays alive after securing a 6-0, 6-3 win against Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi, Thursday, September 25, 2025, to march into the quarterfinals of the Jingshan Tennis Open in China. JINGSHAN OPEN
Alex Eala rolled into the quarterfinals of the Jingshan Tennis Open in China, crushing Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi, 6-0, 6-3, on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The 20-year-old top seed came out firing, sweeping the first set without dropping a game. Yamaguchi showed some fight in the second and closed the gap to 4-3, but Eala slammed the door by winning the last two games to seal the straight-sets win.

The Filipina opened her campaign on Tuesday with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 victory over Belarusian Aliona Falei, surviving a late rally before finishing strong in just under two hours.

Eala has been riding a wave of confidence after capturing her first WTA125 title in Guadalajara earlier this month and reaching the quarterfinals in São Paulo. The run has lifted her to a career-high No. 58 in the WTA rankings.

She now awaits either China’s Jia-Jing Lu or India’s Riya Bhatia for a place in the semifinals. MLSA

