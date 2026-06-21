Eala stuns Svitolina to reach Berlin semis

Alexandra Eala continued her breakout run in Berlin on Friday, stunning World No. 8 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-4 to reach her first semifinal at the event.

The 21-year-old from the Philippines will next face Czech teenager Linda Noskova, who cruised past Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-3 in just 68 minutes earlier in the day.

The win marked Eala’s sixth career victory over a Top 10 opponent and her second semifinal on grass. After briefly losing momentum while serving for the match in the second set, she regained control to close out the contest in 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Eala said she grew up watching Svitolina and called the matchup a meaningful moment in her young career.

“Elina is a huge fighter,” Eala said in her on-court interview. “I’ve watched her since I was a kid. To compete against her today is an honor. She’s a mother, and she carries herself with so much elegance and strength. I feel lucky to have shared the court with her.”

Next up is Noskova, setting up a rematch of their recent Indian Wells meeting, where the Czech dropped just two games.

Eala, however, arrives in strong form. She controlled the quarterfinal from the outset, striking 19 winners against nine unforced errors and repeatedly putting pressure on Svitolina’s serve.

She broke five times, taking early command in both sets. In the opener, she raced to a 4-1 lead before Svitolina briefly rallied to 4-3. Eala answered immediately with another break and closed the set with a clean forehand winner.

The pattern held in the second set: Eala surged ahead, absorbed a brief fightback, then reasserted control. After failing to serve out the match at 5-2, she broke again, then sealed victory by winning the final four points, finishing with a backhand winner to secure her place in the semifinals. WTA/FROM THE WIRES