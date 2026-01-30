Eala tops Sakatsume, moves to quarters

Despite a heavily bandaged right thigh, the Filipino tennis standout leaned on experience, composure, and home-court energy to dominate Sakatsume in just 81 minutes at the packed Rizal Memorial Tennis Center. The win avenged a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Sakatsume at the 2023 WTA 250 Kinoshita Group Japan Open in Osaka, marking a three-year journey to redemption.

Eala battled through a tightly contested first set, saving four break points in the eighth game before breaking Sakatsume in the ninth with a powerful crosscourt forehand. In the second set, she wore down her rival with precise groundstrokes and relentless court coverage, finishing decisively in just 33 minutes.

I was able to get my groove the longer I was on court,” Eala said. “There were so many difficult moments, especially in the first set, but I’m happy with how I pulled through.”

Her reward: a quarterfinal clash against seasoned Colombian No. 5 Camila Osorio, who praised Eala’s passion and fighting spirit. “She’s a great competitor. She fights to the last point, which I really like about her game and mindset,” Osorio said.

Eala, who has consistently balanced aggressive play with defensive savvy, credited her preparation and mental focus for navigating key moments. “Winning the first set always helps, but you never know with tennis. I just tried to capitalize and play better than I started,” she said.

The match also underscored the influence of home support. “When I’m in those moments, it’s really just me versus me, but the crowd definitely helps,” Eala added, highlighting the energy that has buoyed her throughout the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open.

Looking ahead, Eala said she would approach Osorio with the same mindset she has used throughout the tournament: match by match, point by point. “She’s very experienced and skilled, and off the court, a sweet person. It’s going to be a battle, like every match. I’m excited,” Eala said. PR/FROM THE WIRES