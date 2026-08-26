Eala turns focus to US Open singles

Alex Eala’s US Open mixed doubles campaign ended early, giving the Filipino tennis star a chance to put all her attention on the singles draw.

Eala and Canadian partner Félix Auger-Aliassime lost to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Frenchman Gaël Monfils in the opening round of the mixed doubles competition.

The Filipino-Canadian pair struggled with consistency, committing eight unforced errors against just one from Svitolina and Monfils. Eala and Auger-Aliassime won 23 points, while their opponents collected 34.

The US Open uses a shortened format in the first three rounds of mixed doubles, with sets played to four games. The final returns to the traditional six-game format.

Svitolina and Monfils advanced to face Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten, who eliminated Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic, 1-4, 4-2, 10-2.

Eala will now shift her attention to the women’s singles draw, which is scheduled for Thursday.

The 21-year-old Filipina enters the year’s final Grand Slam at No. 18 in the WTA rankings, the highest ranking ever achieved by a Southeast Asian woman.

Her singles campaign gives Eala another opportunity to test her game against the world’s best after a season that has steadily pushed her higher on the international stage.

With mixed doubles no longer on her schedule, Eala can now devote her preparation and energy to her singles run at Flushing Meadows. FROM THE WIRES