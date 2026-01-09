Eala, Wang Xinyu clash in semifinals

No. 5 seed Eala beat No. 4 Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2, claiming her first victory over the Polish player in three career meetings. Wang, the No. 7 seed, moved into the final four when Francesca Jones retired with a right thigh injury while trailing 6-4, 4-3, 30-0.

Both players will be seeking a spot in their second career tour-level singles final, having previously competed for trophies during last summer’s grass-court season.

Eala keeps rolling

Eala began the tournament with a comeback win over Donna Vekic, rallying from a set down to take a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. She has since dropped only seven games, including a dominant 6-0, 6-2 quarterfinal win over Petra Marcinko and her straight-sets victory over Linette in 1 hour, 37 minutes.

The 19-year-old Filipina impressed on return, generating 14 break-point chances and converting six while saving five of seven break points she faced. At one point, she won eight of nine games.

“I do what I can, and if I see an opening, I think it’s important to go for it,” Eala said. “Magda is such an experienced player, and I’ve had difficulties against her before, so I’m happy to see my level improving.”

Wang seeks hard-court breakthrough

Wang also rallied from a set down in her first-round match against American Caty McNally and hasn’t lost a set since. She broke Jones early in both sets before the Briton struggled with a leg injury.

The 24-year-old from Shenzhen hopes to turn her luck around in the hard-court semifinals. Wang is 0-8 in tour-level hard-court semifinals, with only one set won across those matches. Last summer, she finished runner-up in Berlin on grass.

While Eala is making history as the only Filipina currently ranked in the PIF WTA standings, Wang aims to add her name to Chinese tennis history. The only Chinese player to reach the ASB Classic singles final is former Grand Slam semifinalist Zheng Jie, who won the title in 2012. WTA/FROM THE WIRES