Eala wins first grass court title

Eala lost just her second set of the tournament in the final but recovered after a shaky start in which she struggled on serve and hit four double faults in the opening set.

Bartunkova, competing in her first grass court event, capitalized early and took control of the closing stages of the opener, winning the final three games to take a 7-5 lead.

Eala steadied in the second set, raising her first-serve percentage and tightening her service games. She dropped just six points on serve in the set and broke at 3-2 before leveling the match.

The deciding set stayed tight, with Eala fighting off break points in key moments, including a 15-40 deficit she erased to hold serve. She later saved three break points in a crucial service game at 5-5 before breaking through to regain control.

Bartunkova kept pressing until the end, but Eala held firm in the final game, saving three break points before a long return from the Czech sealed the title for the Filipina.

“It was a really tight moment, and I knew that if I didn’t go for it, Nikki would go for it,” Eala said. “A little bit of luck and intention got me through.”

Eala said she felt honored by the victory but stressed her continued development.

“I am so honored to be lifting this trophy today. It doesn’t mean I’m among the greats yet, so I’m motivated to keep working,” she said.

Eala advanced through the draw with straight-set wins over Priscilla Hon, Alina Charaeva, and Mananchaya Sawangkaew before a three-set semifinal win over Rebeka Masarova.

She will next compete at the HSBC Championships at The Queen’s Club in West London. LEXUS BIRMINGHAM OPEN 2026/FROM THE WIRES