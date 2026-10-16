Eala’s PH Open stint uncertain

Alex Eala’s participation in the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open in January 2027 remains uncertain, but organizers are prepared to offer the Filipina tennis star a wildcard entry should she decide to compete.

Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) Secretary General John Rey Tiangco said there is no official confirmation yet regarding Eala’s participation, as the 21-year-old continues to focus on her remaining tournaments this year.

“We understand that Alex remains focused on her remaining tournaments this year, and we respect the decisions of Alex and her team regarding her schedule,” Tiangco said in a statement released Friday, October 16, 2026..

He added that PHILTA would welcome Eala to the tournament and extend a wildcard entry, subject to tournament rules and approval.

Eala’s possible appearance would be a major draw for Filipino tennis fans, who have followed her rise on the international circuit.

The Filipina recently suffered a first-round exit at the Wuhan Open in China, where qualifier Shi Han rallied to beat her, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Eala struggled to contain the 21-year-old Chinese player, committing 37 unforced errors against 20 winners.

Shi, ranked No. 217 at the time, secured her first victory over a top-20 player after advancing through the qualifying rounds.

Eala had returned to competition in Wuhan after skipping the China Open to represent the Philippines at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Despite her singles loss, she remained in the Wuhan tournament’s doubles draw with Turkish partner Zeynep Sonmez.

PHILTA said its priority is to grow Philippine tennis and give local players more opportunities to compete internationally.

Hosting a WTA tournament in Manila marks a significant milestone for the sport in the country, Tiangco said, as it brings world-class competition closer to Filipino fans and provides local players with valuable international exposure.

PHILTA is looking forward to a successful tournament in January, whether or not Eala joins the field.

The WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open is expected to provide a platform for international competitors while giving Philippine tennis greater visibility on the global stage. PR