Eastridge, Tagaytay aim high at PAL men’s regular tournament

Defending champion Eastridge Primehomes begins its quest for a second straight crown this week as the 77th staging of the Philippine Airlines Interclub Regular Men’s division shifts the spotlight to Davao City from March 2 to 6, 2026

at the South Pacific, Apo, and Rancho Palos Verdes golf and country clubs.

Team captain Gimo Asuncion said the mindset remains simple despite the pressure that comes with being a champion.

“Definitely, our goal is to play our best and defend the championship this 77th PAL, God willing,” Asuncion said in a text interview with SunStar Davao.

“Lots of practice and conditioning,” Asuncion said of their preparations.

The defending champions completed practice rounds on Saturday, February 28, with optimism.

“Practice rounds went well today. We hope for good weather for the coming days. We know both courses offer different challenges for all participants. Exciting golfing days ahead,” Asuncion said in a text interview with SunStar Davao.

Eastridge broke through last year at Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, where it seized control early and never relinquished it. The club topped perennial powerhouse Manila Southwoods to capture its first Interclub men’s title, a victory built on depth and steady scoring across multiple rounds. Players delivered in waves during that championship run, a hallmark of the Interclub’s team format where collective consistency outweighs individual flashes. The triumph elevated Eastridge into elite company, transforming it from a contender to a hunted target.

For Eastridge, staging the tournament in Davao presents both a competitive edge and a meaningful homecoming.

“Most of our players grew up here in Mindanao, so course familiarity will help our chances,” Asuncion said. “This will be special since most of them are from Davao and Mindanao. First PAL in Davao for our team.”

Eastridge fields Gimo Asuncion, Apollo Batican, Adrian Bisera, Alex Bisera, Rolando Bregente, Chris Remata, Bobe Salahog, Edison Tabalin, Ronel Tagaan, Niño Villasensio, and AJ Wacan.

Meanwhile, Davao City native Ryan Joseph “RJ” Rizada, is upbeat about Tagaytay Highlands’ bid this year.

Rizada, team captain of Tagaytay Midlands-Team IMG, said, “Davao always holds a special place in my heart, whether it be basketball or now golf. And I’m excited to be playing Apo Golf and South Pacific, two courses that will test our will to score better than our goal.”

The former PBA player added, “Our chances are always there, golf is a game of days anyway. We can only hope and pray that our putts go in and we get lucky each time.”

Tagaytay Midlands - Team IMG is also bannered by Jenz Tecson, King Stehmeier, Joaqs Tolentino, Matt Mendoza, Gab Macalaguim, Dericco Dimaunahan, Romeo Lopez, Jay Laurel, and Ranz Balay-Odao.

Tagaytay has three teams sponsored by Bart Borja. Tagaytay Highlands, last year’s third placer in the Championship division, also returns this year. Tagaytay Lucky 9 - IMG is also seeing action.

This year’s edition formally opened with a ceremonial tee-off on February 28 at South Pacific Golf and Country Club. Secretary Leo Teresa Magno of the Mindanao Development Authority led the launch alongside Ed Marasigan, Marlon Tabanao, and Elson Alvaran, general managers of Apo, Rancho Palos Verdes, and South Pacific golf clubs. Vicente Santos, chairman and president of Rancho Palos Verdes and South Pacific, joined David Ong of the PAL Board and Kit Javier of the Technical Executive Committee in spearheading the rites.

Davao City's pride, Florence Yvon Bisera, reigning champion of the 2025 Thailand Singha-Sat Thai LPGA Masters, also attended the ceremony, underscoring the tournament’s stature.

Tournament director Buddy Resurreccion said 90 teams entered this year’s Men’s Regular division, reflecting the sustained popularity of Philippine amateur golf.

Sponsors for the 77th edition include Diamond partner Mastercard; Gold sponsors PRIMAX and Ajinomoto; Silver sponsor Okada; Bronze sponsors ABS-CBN Global, Boeing, Philippine National Bank, and Tanduay. Official hotel partners are Dusit Thani Davao and Newport World Resorts. MLSA